The Virginia Tech and Virginia men's basketball teams will each face a Southeastern Conference foe in a doubleheader next season at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Tuesday.

The Hokies will reportedly play South Carolina in the Nov. 10 doubleheader, while the Cavaliers will reportedly play Florida.

Virginia Tech last played at the Spectrum Center in December 2021, when it beat St. Bonaventure in a quadrupleheader.

Lamont Paris is in his first season steering South Carolina. He squared off against Hokies coach Mike Young when Young was at Wofford and Paris was the head coach at Southern Conference rival Chattanooga.

South Carolina is 10-17 overall and 3-11 in the SEC this season. The Gamecocks last played Tech in a December 1997 game in Charlotte.

Todd Golden is in his first season steering Florida, which is 14-13 overall and 7-7 in the SEC. He guided San Francisco to an upset win over Virginia in a November 2020 game at the Mohegan Sun.

MEN

No. 3 Kansas 63, No. 24 TCU 58

The visiting Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4), in pursuit of their 21st Big 12 regular-season title, never trailed after halftime and beat TCU (18-10, 7-8) on Monday night.

Damion Baugh missed a potential tying 3-pointer with five seconds left for TCU. Shahada Wells missed a follow-up layup before Kevin McCullar, who finished with 15 points, was fouled and made two free throws to seal it for the Jayhawks.

Duke 79, Louisville 62

Jeremy Roach had 14 points and six assists, Kyle Filipowski added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Duke (20-8, 11-6 ACC) beat Louisville (4-24, 2-15) on Monday night for its third straight victory.

WOMEN

Ferrum 71, Lynchburg 49

Aisha Martin scored 21 points to lead the host Panthers (12-14) past the ninth-seeded Hornets (7-19) in the first round of the ODAC tournament Monday night.

Eighth-seeded Ferrum will meet top-seeded Washington and Lee in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.

Kayla Cabiness had 15 points for Ferrum. Demeisha Canada had 14 points and nine rebounds. Kayleigh Shreffler added 12 points.