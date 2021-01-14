College Basketball Roundup: Virginia Tech women end skid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 66-54 win over North Carolina on Thursday.
The Hokies (7-4, 2-4 ACC) won for the first time since Dec. 10.
Cayla King had 15 points, five 3-pointers and seven rebounds off the bench for Tech, which outrebounded UNC 50-35.
Aisha Sheppard also tallied 15 points for Tech, while Georgia Amoore had 12 points and seven assists.
Down 24-21, Tech scored the final six points of the second quarter and the first six points of the third to build a 33-24 lead with 7:24 left in the third. Tech led the rest of the way. The Tar Heels scored six straight points to cut the lead to 56-50 with 2:33 left. But King sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 59-50.
After UNC’s Deja Kelly made two free throws, King sank Tech’s 11th 3-pointer of the game for a 62-52 cushion with 1:55 to go.
The Hokies shot just 34.9% from the field, but UNC (7-4, 2-4) shot only 27%.
LOCAL MEN
William Peace 93, Ferrum 85FERRUM — John Burwell had 34 points to lead the Pacers (1-1) to a nonconference win Thursday.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee led Ferrum (1-1) with 21 points, while James Smith had 17. Nick Helton added 11 points. Darius Kemp had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Pacers shot 55.4% from the field and made 11 3-pointers. They led the entire second half.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Wofford 80, VMI 78LEXINGTON — Storm Murphy sank a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to give the Terriers (7-4, 4-1 Southern Conference) a win over the Keydets (6-6, 1-2) on Wednesday night.
With VMI down 77-72, Greg Parham made a layup and drained a 3-pointer to tie the game with 2:08 left. Sean Conway made one of two free throws to give VMI the lead with 33 seconds to go.
Parham had 29 points was 7 of 8 from 3-point range. VMI freshman Trey Bonham had 20 points in his starting debut. Jake Stephens added 13 points and six assists for VMI, which played without starting guard Myles Lewis.
Murphy had 23 points for Wofford, which shot 53% from the field and 54% (14 of 26) from 3-point range.
No. 15 Texas Tech 79,
No. 4 Texas 77AUSTIN, Texas — Mac McClung made a long jumper with three seconds left to give Texas Tech the win.
Texas (10-2, 4-1 Big 12) led almost the entire game before a sloppy finish and some late Texas Tech 3-pointers snatched the win for the Red Raiders (11-3, 4-2).
No. 16 Louisville 77,
Wake Forest 65WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Radford graduate transfer Carlik Jones had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Cardinals (9-1, 4-0 ACC) beat the Demon Deacons (3-4, 0-4).
Florida State 105,
N.C. State 73 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rayquan Evans scored a career-high 24 points and Florida State (6-2, 2-1) made 70.7% of its field goals in beating North Carolina State. It was FSU’s best field-goal percentage ever in an ACC game.
NOTE
Ga. Tech- N.C. State ppd.The ACC announced Thursday that the N.C. State men’s basketball team’s home game with Georgia Tech on Saturday has been postponed because of a positive test and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining in the State men’s program.
The State women’s basketball team is already on a COVID-19 pause that has caused the postponement of three games.