College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women fall to No. 13 in poll

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team dropped four spots to No. 13 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, ending a string of six straight weeks in the top 10 for the Hokies.

The Hokies (13-3, 3-3 ACC), who were ninth in last week's poll, lost at unranked Miami on Sunday.

The only ACC team still in the top 10 is Notre Dame (12-2, 3-1), which fell three spots to No. 7 after losing to North Carolina on Sunday.

N.C. State (13-3, 3-2) dropped one spot to No. 11 after losing to Boston College last Thursday and bouncing back with a win over Virginia on Sunday.

There are once again five ACC teams in the poll. Duke (14-1, 4-0) rose three spots to No. 16, while UNC (10-5, 1-3) remained No. 22.

Illinois cracked the poll for the first time in 23 years.

The Illini (14-3) are ranked No. 24 in their first Top 25 appearance since Nov. 27, 2000. It's been a remarkable turnaround under first-year coach Shauna Green. The team was 7-20 last season and just 1-13 in the Big Ten. Illinois hasn't had a winning season since 2012-13.

South Carolina (16-0) remained the No. 1 team, garnering all 28 votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks were followed in the poll by Stanford (16-1) and Ohio State (17-0).

UConn (13-2) moved up one spot to fourth. The Huskies had their game against DePaul last weekend postponed when they had only six scholarship players available because of injuries.

LSU moved up two spots to fifth. It's the first time the Tigers have been that high since Dec. 14, 2009, when they were also fifth. LSU (16-0) is off to the best start in school history.

Villanova re-entered the poll this week, coming in at No. 25. St. John's and Creighton fell out of the poll.

MEN

Houston rises to No. 1

Houston is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll.

The Cougars (16-1) received 34 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to return to the top after a two-week stay there earlier this season.

Kansas (14-1) was second and had 22 first-place votes, while Purdue (15-1) fell from No. 1 to No. 3 and got the other four first-place votes after suffering its first loss at Rutgers last week.

Virginia (11-3) fell two spots to No. 13 in the wake of its loss to Pittsburgh last week.

Kansas State (14-1) jumped from unranked to No. 11 after earning two road wins against ranked opponents. Picked to finish last in the 10-team Big 12, the Wildcats scored 116 points at Texas then edged Baylor 97-95 in overtime.

That helped Kansas State match its best start since the 1958-59 season, while bringing the Wildcats back into the AP Top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2018-19 season.

No. 19 Providence, No. 23 San Diego State and No. 25 Marquette also joined the poll.

No. 24 Duke (12-4) took the week’s biggest tumble, falling eight spots after a blowout loss at North Carolina State followed by a narrow win at Boston College.

No. 16 Miami (13-2) fell four spots.

Indiana, Baylor, New Mexico and Ohio State dropped out.