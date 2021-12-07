College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women lose at Liberty

LYNCHBURG — Alyssa Iverson scored 16 points to lead the Liberty women’s basketball team to a 59-40 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

Liberty (8-1) shot just 38.2% from the field, but Tech (7-3) shot only 28% from the field.

The 40 points were the fewest Tech has scored since a 76-27 loss at Virginia in January 2017.

Virginia Tech had beaten Liberty the past three years.

Liberty upset Tech for only the second time in the 19-game history of the series. The first time was in December 2008 at Tech.

The Flames beat an ACC foe for just the fifth time in 36 tries. The last time was the 2008 win at Tech; Liberty had lost 12 straight times to ACC teams since that game.

The Hokies lost for the second time in three days, while Liberty won its fifth straight game.

Liberty led 15-6 after the first quarter. Tech shot just 14.3% from the field in that quarter.

The Flames led 30-19 at halftime and 43-32 after three quarters. Liberty scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 51-32.