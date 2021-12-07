College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women lose at Liberty

LYNCHBURG — Alyssa Iverson scored 16 points to lead the Liberty women’s basketball team to a 59-40 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.
Liberty (8-1) shot just 38.2% from the field, but Tech (7-3) shot only 28% from the field.
The 40 points were the fewest Tech has scored since a 76-27 loss at Virginia in January 2017.
Virginia Tech had beaten Liberty the past three years.
Liberty upset Tech for only the second time in the 19-game history of the series. The first time was in December 2008 at Tech.
The Flames beat an ACC foe for just the fifth time in 36 tries. The last time was the 2008 win at Tech; Liberty had lost 12 straight times to ACC teams since that game.
The Hokies lost for the second time in three days, while Liberty won its fifth straight game.
Liberty led 15-6 after the first quarter. Tech shot just 14.3% from the field in that quarter.
The Flames led 30-19 at halftime and 43-32 after three quarters. Liberty scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 51-32.
Aisha Sheppard had 17 points, five 3-pointers and nine rebounds for Tech, but she was the only Hokie to score in double figures.
Tech center Elizabeth Kitley had seven points and seven rebounds. She was 3 of 7 from the field.
Hokies point guard Georgia Amoore had four points and was 2 of 10 from the field. Cayla King had no points and was 0 of 7 from the field. Azana Baines had two points and was 0 of 3 from the field. Liberty graduate transfer Emily Lytle had eight points and was 2 of 6 from the field. Kayla Traynor had two points and was 1 of 7 from the field.
Tech shot just 22.2% from 3-point range (6 of 27).
The Flames outrebounded Tech 43-33. Tech turned the ball over 19 times.
Bridgette Rettstatt had 13 points and three 3-pointers for the Flames.
WOMEN
UConn star sidelinedUConn sophomore Paige Bueckers will be sidelined six to eight weeks with a fracture in her left knee that she suffered Sunday, ESPN.com reported Tuesday.
The reigning national player of the year had an MRI and CT scans Monday that revealed a tibial plateau fracture. Bueckers collapsed with 40 seconds left in the Huskies’ 73-54 win over Notre Dame on Sunday while dribbling the ball up the floor. She was carried off the Gampel Pavilion floor by two teammates.
Bueckers leads No. 3 UConn in points (21.2 ppg), assists (6.2 apg), steals (2.7 spg) and minutes (36.3 mpg).
She could return in mid- to late-January, ahead of UConn’s rematch with No. 1 South Carolina.
MEN
No. 14 Houston 77,
Alcorn St. 45HOUSTON — Tramon Mark scored 18 points off the bench, Marcus Sasser had 17 points and a career-high six steals and Houston (8-1) defeated Alcorn State (1-7) on Monday night.