College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women move up to No. 12

Virginia Tech moved up one spot to No. 12 in the new Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll Monday.

The Hokies (14-3), who were idle last weekend, are coming off a win over Louisville last week. The victory was Tech's first win over the Cardinals since 1995.

The Hokies are tied with Syracuse for sixth place in the ACC standings with a 4-3 league mark. They will visit Pittsburgh on Thursday and will host Wake Forest on Sunday.

Virginia Tech is one of five ACC teams in the poll. Notre Dame (14-2, 5-1) remained No. 7. Duke (16-1, 6-0) rose three spots to No. 13. North Carolina (12-5, 3-3) rose five spots to No. 17.

N.C. State (13-5, 3-4) dropped from No. 11 to No. 20 — State's lowest spot since the team was No. 21 in the final poll of 2018. The Wolfpack have lost three of their last four games.

Baylor fell out of the poll, ending a 19-year run in the Top 25. The Bears had been ranked for 365 consecutive polls before falling out Monday after losing twice last week. Baylor had been in the AP Top 25 since Jan. 5, 2004.

South Carolina (18-0) continued its stay at No. 1. The Gamecocks, who were the unanimous choice again from a 28-member national media panel, have held the top spot for 30 consecutive weeks.

Ohio State (18-0) moved up a spot to No. 2 after Stanford lost to Southern Cal on Sunday. The Cardinal (17-2) fell to fourth.

LSU (18-0) is third for the Tigers' highest mark since Feb. 27, 2006.

MEN

No. 3 Purdue 64, Michigan State 63

Zach Edey made a go-ahead shot at the front of the rim with 2.2 seconds left and finished with a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help Purdue (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) hold off Michigan State (12-6, 4-3) on Monday.

Florida Atlantic cracks poll

Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The AP men's basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the rankings for the first time in school history.

Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down on Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while Connecticut and Marquette also lost on Sunday.

Houston (17-1) pulled in 34 of 60 first-place votes from a national media panel. Kansas (16-1) received 23 votes to remain second while Purdue picked up the remaining three to stay third.

Tennessee fell four spots to No. 9 after losing to unranked Kentucky. UConn dropped from sixth to No. 15 after falling to Marquette and St. John's. Arizona fell two to No. 11 after losing to Oregon.

Virginia rose three spots to No. 10.

Florida Atlantic (16-1), which has just one NCAA Tournament appearance in three decades of Division I hoops, has won 15 straight under Dusty May, a onetime student manager for Bob Knight.

Clemson debuted at No. 19 after the Tigers beat Duke on Saturday.

Baylor and Rutgers also entered the poll. San Diego State, Wisconsin, Missouri and Duke dropped out.