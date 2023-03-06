Virginia Tech rose four spots to No. 4 in the new Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll Monday, marking the highest ranking in the program’s history.

The previous high was when the Hokies were ranked sixth for a week last December before losing to Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech (27-4) went 3-0 to win the ACC tournament for the first time.

The Hokies, who earned an automatic NCAA tournament bid, will hold a public watch party Sunday night at Cassell Coliseum for the NCAA tournament selection show. The doors will open at 7 p.m. The Cassell festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. The selection show will air at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

South Carolina stands alone with the second-longest streak atop the poll as the Gamecocks remained No. 1 for a 37th consecutive week.

The Gamecocks (32-0) won the SEC tournament. South Carolina, which received all 28 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday, broke a tie for second with Louisiana Tech for most consecutive weeks at No. 1.

Iowa (26-6) moved up five spots to No. 2 after running through the Big Ten tournament. The Hawkeyes routed Ohio State by 33 points in the title game Sunday behind another strong effort from Caitlin Clark, who had the third triple-double in conference tournament history.

It is the Hawkeyes’ best ranking since the team was No. 2 in 1994.

Indiana (27-3) dropped one place to third.

Stanford (28-5) and Maryland (25-6) are fifth and sixth, respectively. UConn (28-5) moved up to seventh, with Utah (25-4) and LSU (28-2) next. Villanova (28-5) finished out the top 10.

Notre Dame (25-5) fell one spot to No. 11. Duke (25-6), which lost to the Hokies in the semifinals, remained No. 13. North Carolina (21-10) fell one spot to No. 19.

Tennessee (23-11) jumped back into the poll at No. 24 after making a run to the SEC tournament final. No. 22 Washington State (23-10) entered the Top 25 for only the second time in school history after becoming the first seventh seed to win the Pac-12 tournament.

WOMEN

JMU 81, Texas State 51Peyton McDaniel made seven 3-pointers and scored 30 points and No. 1 seed James Madison beat second-seeded Texas State on Monday in Pensacola, Fla., for its first Sun Belt Conference tournament championship.

It was James Madison’s first title-game appearance since the 2016-17 team fell to Elon in the Colonial Athletic Association championship.

The Dukes (26-7) will play in their first NCAA tournament since 2016.

Texas State (23-9) had won five straight since a 58-54 loss to James Madison on Feb. 16.

Gardner-Webb 74, High Point 61Jhessyka Williams scored 33 points and top-seeded Gardner-Webb defeated No. 2 seed High Point (17-14) in the Big South tournament championship game Sunday night in Charlotte, N.C.

Gardner-Webb (29-4) extended its winning streak to 21 games. The Runnin’ Bulldogs will make their second NCAA tournament appearance and their first since 2011.

MEN

UVa stays 13th in poll Houston was No. 1 for a third straight week in Monday’s AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll, while UCLA rose two spots to No. 2 for its highest ranking of the season.

UCLA (27-4) has won its last 10 games.

The Cougars (29-2) earned 58 first-place votes, with the other three going to UCLA.

Alabama fell two spots to fourth, with Kansas remaining at No. 3.

Virginia (23-6) remained No. 13. Miami (24-6) rose two spots to No. 14.

No. 21 Duke (23-8) returned to the poll for the first time since falling out in mid-January. Creighton and Missouri also jumped back in the poll Monday.

Providence, Maryland and Pittsburgh dropped out.