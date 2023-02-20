The Virginia Tech women's basketball team is a top-10 squad again.

The Hokies rose two spots to No. 9 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday.

Virginia Tech (22-4) was rewarded for beating then-No. 9 Duke last Thursday and defeating North Carolina State last weekend.

The Hokies are in the top 10 for the first time since they were No. 9 seven weeks ago. After losing to Miami, the Hokies dropped four spots to No. 13 in the Jan. 9 poll to end a string of six straight weeks in the top 10.

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley was named the ACC player of the week on Monday, earning the honor for the third time this season. She had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Duke and had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks in the win over N.C. State.

Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore earned that honor last week. This is the first time since January 2021 that two different players from the same team have earned that ACC women's basketball honor in back-to-back weeks.

Virginia Tech is the highest-ranked ACC team in the new poll. Notre Dame (22-4) remained No. 10, while Duke (23-4) fell two spots to No. 11. North Carolina (19-8), which hosts the Hokies on Thursday, fell three spots to No. 22. Florida State (22-7) rose a spot to No. 23.

South Carolina (27-0), which topped Mississippi in overtime on Sunday, secured the top spot in the poll for a 35th consecutive week. South Carolina received 27 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel. It was the first time this season that the team wasn't a unanimous choice at No. 1.

Indiana (26-1) got the other first place vote and stayed second in the poll.

MEN

Houston new No. 1

Houston returned to No. 1 in the AP men's basketball poll on Monday for the third time this season, replacing Alabama.

Virginia (21-4) rose one spot to No. 6.

Northwestern and Buzz Williams' Texas A&M squad barged into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week.

Houston (25-2) spent two weeks atop the poll in November and December and had another two-week stint last month. The Cougars picked up 48 first-place votes from the 62-member national media panel.

The Crimson Tide (23-4) dropped only one spot after losing to Tennessee and routing Georgia in their lone week at No. 1. They held onto seven first-place votes, while Kansas (22-5) also earned seven to climb two spots to No. 3 in this week's poll.

Northwestern (20-7) entered the poll for the first time in more than two years at No. 21 after following its upset of Purdue two weeks ago with wins over the Hoosiers and Iowa.

Texas A&M (20-7), coming off wins over Arkansas and Missouri, made it back into the poll after spending one week at No. 24 in November.

North Carolina State and Florida Atlantic fell out.