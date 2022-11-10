College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women to host Bucknell on Friday

The 13th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team will host Bucknell at 7 p.m. Friday.

The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

Bucknell opened the season with a 66-49 loss at Saint Joseph's.

The Bison went 24-10 overall and 12-6 in the Patriot League last season, when the team lost in the second round of the WNIT.

Bucknell has been picked fourth in the Patriot League's preseason poll. Bucknell has never beaten a Power Five team.

The Hokies opened with a 101-45 rout of Mount St. Mary's. Virginia Tech shot 56.1% from the field and 50% (14 of 28) from 3-point range, with five players scoring in double figures.

Virginia Tech beat Bucknell 87-49 in 2013.

— Mark Berman

MEN

Bellarmine 67, Louisville 66

Garrett Tipton had 21 points and Bellarmine survived a late Louisville rally to stun the host Cardinals on Wednesday night and spoil Kenny Payne’s debut as Louisville's coach.

Facing Louisville for the first time since 2006, the Knights trailed 15-14 before scoring 11 consecutive points for the lead. They never trailed after that.

Louisville scored 11 unanswered points to cut the lead to 67-66 with 1:02 left. But Louisville missed several chances to take the lead

Bellarmine won the Atlantic Sun championship last season but was ineligible for the automatic NCAA Tournament bid because of its four-year transitional period as a Division I school.