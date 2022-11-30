College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women to host Nebraska

Two standout centers will square off at Cassell Coliseum on Thursday.

The ninth-ranked Virginia Tech women’s basketball team will host Nebraska at 7 p.m. Thursday in the ACC-Big Ten Women’s Basketball Challenge. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.

Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski, a 6-foot-4 center, is averaging 13.4 points and leads the Big Ten with an average of 10.4 rebounds. She made the All-Big Ten second team last year, when she also was named the league’s freshman of the year.

Virginia Tech (6-0) is led by reigning ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley, a 6-6 center who averages 19.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. She is the only women’s basketball player in the nation averaging at least 19 points, at least 11 rebounds and at least 2.5 blocks.

Nebraska (5-2) also boasts guard Jaz Shelley (12.9 ppg), who joined Markowski on the All-Big Ten second team last season.

The Cornhuskers were ranked earlier this season but dropped out of the poll after suffering back-to-back losses at then-No. 20 Creighton (77-51) and at Drake (80-62).

Nebraska is coming off a 73-65 overtime win over Mississippi State in the final of the Puerto Rico Clasico.

The Cornhuskers went 24-9 last year, when they lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Hokies rose two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, tying the 1998-99 team for the highest ranking in program history. This is the first time Tech has been in the top 10 since the 1998-99 season.

Virginia Tech has won its past six Challenge games.

This week marks the end of the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenges for men’s and women’s basketball. They will be replaced next season by the ACC-SEC Challenge for both men’s and women’s basketball.

This is the first time the teams have met since Tech beat Nebraska in the 2016 Challenge.

— Mark Berman

WOMEN

Roanoke 75, Ferrum 33

Sayre Brandstatter scored 21 points to lead the Maroons (4-0, 2-0 ODAC) past the host Panthers (3-4, 1-2) on Wednesday.

Ferrum shot just 20.6% from the field.

W&L 94, Hollins 36

Elka Prechel had 15 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Generals (4-2, 4-0 ODAC) past Hollins (1-5, 0-3) on Wednesday in Lexington.

W&L sank 14 3-pointers, tying for the second-best total in program history. W&L broke a school mark by attempting 45 3-pointers.

Hanna Malik scored 13 points for W&L, while Lauren Achter added 11 points.

Hollins shot just 26% from the field.

The College of Charleston 79, Radford 60

Jazmyn Stone had 21 points off the bench to lead the Cougars (2-3) past the host Highlanders (3-4) on Wednesday.

Ashlyn Traylor, who was named the Big South player of the week earlier in the week, had 12 points and nine rebounds for Radford. Tatiana Beaumont added 11 points.

SVU 76, Salem 53

Courtney Olson had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Knights (3-2, 2-1 USA South) past the Spirits (1-5, 0-2) in Buena Vista on Tuesday night.

Eve Schmalbeck had 11 points for SVU.

MEN

Presbyterian 72, VMI 57

Crosby James scored 18 points to lead the Blue Hose (2-6) past the Keydets (2-6) on Tuesday night in Clinton, S.C.

Asher Woods had 14 points for VMI, while Tyler Houser added 13 points.

VMI shot just 20.7% from the field in the second half. VMI missed its first 12 shots of that half.

No. 1 Houston 100, Norfolk State 52

Marcus Sasser scored 25 points and host Houston (7-0) routed Norfolk State (5-3) on Tuesday night in the Cougars’ first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years.

Marquette 96, No. 6 Baylor 70

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 24 points Tuesday and host Marquette (6-2) rolled past Baylor (5-2).

No. 16 Illinois 73, Syracuse 44

Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists Tuesday as host Illinois (6-1) handed Syracuse (3-4) its third straight loss.

No. 22 Maryland 79, Louisville 54

Donta Scott scored 18 points and host Maryland (7-0) ran away from Louisville (0-7) on Tuesday.

No. 24 San Diego State 72, UC Irvine 69

Micah Parrish hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2.4 seconds left and host San Diego State (5-2) rallied to beat UC Irvine (6-2) on Tuesday.

UC Irvine is steered by Patrick Henry graduate Russell Turner.

Wake Forest 78, Wisconsin 75

Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his 32 points in the second half and Wake Forest (7-1) beat host Wisconsin (5-2) on Tuesday.

Clemson 101, Penn State 94, 2 OT

Hunter Tyson scored all 24 of his points after halftime, PJ Hall scored 11 of his 22 points in the two overtime sessions, and host Clemson (6-2) beat Penn State (6-2) on Tuesday.

Penn State’s Andrew Funk banked in a 3-pointer to tie it at 71 and force overtime.

Hall tied it at 83 with 5.7 seconds left in the first overtime.

Iowa 81, Georgia Tech 65

Kris Murray had career highs of 31 points and 20 rebounds as host Iowa (6-1) defeated Georgia Tech (4-3) on Tuesday.

N.C. State 85, W&M 64

Casey Morsell scored 23 points as host North Carolina State (7-1) beat William and Mary (3-5) on Tuesday.