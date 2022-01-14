College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women's game Sunday postponed

The ACC announced Friday that the Virginia Tech home women's basketball game Sunday night against Clemson has been postponed because of the impending snowstorm.

The conference also announced the postponement of Virginia's Sunday home game against Syracuse for the same reason.

No new dates have been announced.

NOTE

New date for Panthers-Hokies

The ACC announced that the Virginia Tech men's basketball team's home game against Pittsburgh has been rescheduled for Feb. 7, which is a Monday.

The 7 p.m. game will air on the ACC Network.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 1 but was postponed because the Hokies had COVID-19 woes. It was one of two games that Tech had to postpone because of its COVID-19 issues; both games have now been rescheduled.

The new date means the Panthers and Hokies will square off twice in three days; Pitt was already scheduled to host the Hokies on Feb. 5.

The Feb. 7 game will be the first of four straight home games for Tech.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Mercer 97, VMI 91

MACON, Ga. — Jalen Johnson scored 30 points and made all eight of his 3-point attempts to lead the Bears (9-7, 2-1 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (9-8, 2-3).

Jake Stephens had a career-high 34 points and a career-best six 3-pointers for VMI. Sean Conway had 18 points and four 3-pointers, while Trey Bonham had 16 points.

Down 52-34 at halftime, VMI cut the lead to 72-68 with 8:37 left.

Trailing 85-74, VMI scored seven straight points to cut the deficit to 85-81 with 2:26 to go.

The Keydets trimmed the lead to 93-91 with 15 seconds left, but Mercer's Felipe Haase (28 points) answered with two free throws. James Glisson made two free throws with two seconds to go.

VMI shot 60% from the field in the second half, including 66.7% (10 of 15) from 3-point range.

Mercer shot 58.6% from 3-point range (17 of 29) and 92.3% (24 of 26) from the free-throw line in the game. Mercer did not make a basket in the final 4:55, but the Bears went 14 of 16 from the free-throw line to close out the game.

Oregon 84, No. 3 UCLA 81, OT

LOS ANGELES — Jacob Young scored 23 points and Oregon beat UCLA to give coach Dana Altman his 700th career victory.

The Ducks (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) swarmed the court. Their loud celebration in the locker room echoed throughout a mostly empty Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins (10-2, 2-1) forced overtime on Jaylen Clark’s steal and baseline layup that tied it at 73 with 16 seconds left.

No. 13 Wisconsin 78, No. 16 Ohio State 68

MADISON, Wis. — Brad Davison scored 25 points and Wisconsin (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) beat Ohio State (10-4, 4-2) for its sixth straight victory.

WOMEN

No. 4 N.C. State 66, UVa 43

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Elissa Cunane had 10 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes of action to lead the Wolfpack (15-2, 6-0 ACC) past the Cavaliers (3-10, 0-3).

Amandine Toi had 14 points for Virginia.

UVa shot just 32.7% from the field.