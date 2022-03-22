College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech's Norris in transfer portal

Virginia Tech backup center Rochelle Norris has entered the transfer portal, according to the university.

Norris, who is in the portal for the second straight year, never played in a game for the Hokies. She transferred to Tech from West Virginia last year but suffered a torn ACL last summer and had to miss this entire season.

The 6-foot-5 Norris, who is from the Fredericksburg area, averaged 3.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 13.6 minutes in 13 games for WVU as a third-year sophomore in the 2020-21 season.

NOTES

Source: South Carolina to hire Paris

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina and Chattanooga's Lamont Paris have reached a five-year deal for him to become the school's next men's basketball coach, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

Paris would take over for Frank Martin, who was fired last week after 10 seasons with just one NCAA Tournament appearance. He would become the first Black men’s basketball head coach at South Carolina.

Paris went 27-8 this season with Chattanooga, winning the Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles.

Missouri hires Cleveland State's Gates

Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates was hired by Missouri to replace the fired Cuonzo Martin on Tuesday, tasked with rebuilding a floundering men's basketball program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sideline in Columbia.

Gates is coming off a wildly successful rebuild at Cleveland State, where he inherited a program that won just 11 games in 2019 and engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball. The Vikings went 19-8 and reached the NCAA Tournament last season, then went 20-11 and lost in the first round of the NIT this season.

SMU coach Jankovich retires

DALLAS — SMU coach Tim Jankovich announced his retirement Tuesday after six seasons as head men's basketball coach of the Mustangs and nearly four decades in a coaching career that included stints as an assistant for Larry Brown and Bill Self.

The 62-year-old Jankovich was head coach at Illinois State from 2008-12 before he left the Redbirds to join SMU's staff when Brown took the job there. Jankovich succeeded the Hall of Famer as head coach before the 2016-17 season, when the Mustangs went 30-5 and made their last NCAA Tournament appearance.

Clemson's Honor enters portal

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting guard Nick Honor has entered the transfer portal and plans to play his final college season elsewhere. He will have one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.

Honor started 35 of 57 games while with the Tigers. He made 25 starts this season and averaged 7.7 points, while leading the team with 79 assists.

FSU women's coach retires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Sue Semrau, the longest-tenured women's basketball coach in the ACC and Florida State’s all-time winningest coach, announced her retirement Monday.

Semrau’s record at FSU was 470-271. She led the Seminoles to 14 20-win seasons, including a string of eight straight from 2012 to 2020. Her teams made 16 NCAA tournaments and reached the Elite Eight three times. She was The Associated Press coach of the year in 2015.

Semrau wrapped up her 24th season with the Seminoles in 2021-22, guiding Florida State to its ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Semrau took a leave of absence for the 2020-21 season to care for her mother, who had cancer. Associate head coach Brooke Wyckoff filled in as interim head coach.

MONDAY'S LATE WOMEN'S NCAA GAMES

North Carolina 63, Arizona 45

TUCSON, Ariz. — Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 19 points, Deja Kelly added 15 and North Carolina overwhelmed Arizona to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in seven years.

The fifth-seeded Tar Heels (25-6) smothered Arizona from the start, using a 15-0 run to lead by nine at halftime, then stretched it 20 with a dominating third quarter.

North Carolina held Arizona (22-7) to 29% shooting from the field, including 7 from 27 from 3-point range, to earn a spot in the Greensboro Region semifinals Friday against No. 1 overall seed South Carolina.

UConn 52, UCF 47

STORRS, Conn. — Freshman Azzi Fudd scored 16 points and hit two key free throws late as No. 2 seed UConn (27-5) outfought No. 7 seed UCF (26-4) in a defensive slugfest to advance to an NCAA-record 28th straight Sweet 16.

Indiana 56, Princeton 55

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Grace Berger scored the last of her 15 points on a spinning, tiebreaking layup with 28.2 seconds left to help third-seeded Indiana (24-8) beat 11th-seeded Princeton.

Ali Patberg sealed the win with a steal with 3.8 seconds left and Aleksa Gulbe closed it out with two free throws.

Indiana now faces second-seeded UConn.

Tennessee 70, Belmont 67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sara Puckett hit a 3-pointer with 17.5 seconds left to put Tennessee ahead to stay as the fourth-seeded Lady Vols (25-8) held off neighbor Belmont to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2016.

The Lady Vols will meet top-seeded Louisville on Saturday in the regional semifinal in Wichita, Kansas.

Ohio State 79, LSU 64

BATON ROUGE, La. — Jacy Sheldon had 23 points, eight assists and three steals to help sixth-seeded Ohio State (25-6) beat No. 3 seed LSU (26-6).

Khayla Pointer, the Tigers’ second-team All-American guard, scored 32 points, but also missed 18 of her 30 shots, her dry spells coming as the Buckeyes pulled away.