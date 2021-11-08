College notes: Virginia Tech women's soccer gets NCAA bid

The Virginia Tech women's soccer team was an NCAA tournament wallflower last season.

But Tech is no bystander this time.

Virginia Tech and Virginia both received at-large bids to the 64-team NCAA tournament Monday. There were 33 at-large squads.

"Our team's excited," Tech coach Chugger Adair said in a phone interview. "Missing [the tournament] last year made us even hungrier about getting to go this year, so we're happy."

Tech (11-5-2), which was No. 29 in the NCAA's RPI rankings, will host Ohio State (9-8-2) in the first round Friday. The Buckeyes went 4-4-2 in Big Ten play. They lost to eventual NCAA champ Santa Clara in the second round of the NCAAs last spring.

Ohio State has won three of the previous four meetings with Tech, including a win in the 2015 NCAAs.

If Tech wins Friday, it will face No. 2 seed Arkansas (16-4), the Southeastern Conference regular-season champ, or Southland Conference champ Northwestern State (12-5-2) in the second round.

Virginia Tech, one of nine ACC teams in the NCAA field, is in the tournament for the 12th time overall and for the third time in the last four seasons. The Hokies finished eighth in the ACC with a 5-3-2 league mark.