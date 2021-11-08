College notes: Virginia Tech women's soccer gets NCAA bid

The Virginia Tech women's soccer team was an NCAA tournament wallflower last season.
But Tech is no bystander this time.
Virginia Tech and Virginia both received at-large bids to the 64-team NCAA tournament Monday. There were 33 at-large squads.
"Our team's excited," Tech coach Chugger Adair said in a phone interview. "Missing [the tournament] last year made us even hungrier about getting to go this year, so we're happy."
Tech (11-5-2), which was No. 29 in the NCAA's RPI rankings, will host Ohio State (9-8-2) in the first round Friday. The Buckeyes went 4-4-2 in Big Ten play. They lost to eventual NCAA champ Santa Clara in the second round of the NCAAs last spring.
Ohio State has won three of the previous four meetings with Tech, including a win in the 2015 NCAAs.
If Tech wins Friday, it will face No. 2 seed Arkansas (16-4), the Southeastern Conference regular-season champ, or Southland Conference champ Northwestern State (12-5-2) in the second round.
Virginia Tech, one of nine ACC teams in the NCAA field, is in the tournament for the 12th time overall and for the third time in the last four seasons. The Hokies finished eighth in the ACC with a 5-3-2 league mark.
"We've got some great personalities, some great leaders and some hungry players, so I think that's going to bode well for us to … try to put a run together," Adair said. 'We've played against different styles and some really strong competition, so I think we're going to be ready for the Ohio State game."
Tech bounced back from a three-game losing streak by winning its final three regular-season games. But the Hokies did not qualify for the six-team ACC tournament, so they have not played since Oct. 28.
"We've tried to have some intensity in training to try to keep the game mojo going," Adair said.
The Hokies won at then-No. 12 South Carolina 1-0 in September. They tied then-No. 4 North Carolina 2-2 and tied then-No. 2 Duke 1-1 later that month.
"We've got a good defensive presence," Adair said. "When we've been gritty and tough to break down as a group, we've been difficult to play against."
Alia Skinner has 61 saves for Tech.
All-ACC second-team pick Emily Gray has scored 11 goals for Tech, while Tori Powell and Nicole Kozlova each has seven goals.
ACC regular-season champ Virginia (16-2-2), which lost to Florida State in the ACC final last weekend, reaped one of the four No. 1 seeds Monday. Only the top four seeds in each bracket were seeded. UVa topped the national coaches poll the past two weeks.
UVa will host Big South tournament champ High Point (10-7-2), whose lineup includes Bassett graduate Skyler Prillaman, in the first round at 6 p.m. Friday. UVa is in the field for the 28th straight year.
If UVa wins, it will meet Xavier or Milwaukee in the second round.
W&L men's soccer gets NCAA bid
The Washington and Lee men's soccer team will be home for at least the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Generals (14-1-2) received an at-large bid to the 64-team tournament Monday. They are in the field for the sixth straight time.
The Generals have topped the Division III coaches Top 25 poll since late September, but they lost to Randolph in overtime in the ODAC semifinals last week.
"Our guys got complacent a bit," W&L coach Michael Singleton said. "Sometimes you need a loss to get your team focused when they've enjoyed so many games without one.
"We weren't playing our best soccer the last few weeks going into that conference tournament. I tried so many different things to get them reignited."
W&L will host Baruch (7-6-1) at 2 p.m. Friday in the first round. Denison (12-4-2) will face USA South champ Covenant (11-3-4) in the second game of Friday's doubleheader at W&L. Friday's winners will meet in the second round at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
W&L is the only ranked team in that foursome, so the odds of the Generals advancing to the Sweet 16 are good.
"We're excited," Singleton said of the home games. "There's some good teams coming to us, but in comparison to previous years, I think our performance this regular season got recognized and appreciated from the selection committee.
"Our good work this year has paid off for us in giving us a team that is not as highly ranked as we have faced in the first round in previous years."
Singleton said goalkeeper Michael Nyc, who suffered a torn PCL in an Oct. 2 game, has a 50% to 60% chance of returning to action this weekend.
W&L field hockey reaps bye
The Washington and Lee field hockey team reaped a first-round bye in the NCAA Division III tournament Monday. W&L was one of six teams to be awarded a bye in the 26-team field.
The 11th-ranked Generals (17-0) earned an automatic bid by winning the ODAC tournament last weekend.
W&L will meet Scranton or 13th-ranked Ursinus in the second round Saturday at Rowan University in New Jersey. If W&L wins, it will face sixth-ranked Rowan, 15th-ranked SUNY Cortland or Ohio Wesleyan in the quarterfinals Sunday.
UVa field hockey lands bid
The UVa field hockey team received one of the eight at-large bids to the 18-team NCAA Division I tournament.
UVa (12-8) will visit Maryland (13-6) on Friday.
If UVa wins, it will face No. 4 overall seed Penn State (14-5) or Syracuse (13-5) in the quarterfinals Sunday at Maryland.
W&L, SVU volleyball
sent to Emory for NCAAs
W&L and Southern Virginia are both heading to Emory University in Atlanta for the NCAA Division III tournament.
The pairings for the 64-team tournament were announced Monday. W&L (26-7) earned an automatic bid by winning the ODAC tournament last weekend, while SVU (28-4) earned an automatic berth by winning the USA South tournament last weekend
Fourteenth-ranked Emory is hosting an eight-team regional.
SVU will face Emory (23-5) in the first round Thursday. If SVU wins, it will meet Christopher Newport or Texas-Dallas on Friday.
W&L will meet 16th-ranked Southwestern, a Texas school with a 24-5 mark, in the first round Thursday. If W&L wins, it will play 12th-ranked Berry or Transylvania on Friday.
Friday's winners will square off Saturday at Emory in the Sweet 16.