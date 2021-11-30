Comcast adding ACC Network

The addition of the ACC Network to the Comcast channel lineup means Comcast customers will also gain access to all the games that air online on ACC Network Extra, which is available on ESPN.com and the ESPN app only to viewers that get the ACC Network television channel.

The old, 10-year-old overall deal between Comcast and Disney was due to expire in September but had been extended so it could remain in effect while the negotiations for a new deal continued, a source familiar with the situation had said in October. That source had said that with the TV landscape having changed so much in the last 10 years — such as the rise of streaming services providing new competition to cable companies — negotiations for a new deal were complicated.

On ACC football media day in July, Phillips was hopeful that Comcast would add the ACC Network to its channel lineup before this college football season began. But that did not happen.

The ACC tried to put pressure on Comcast by putting attractive games on the ACC Network, such as the Notre Dame-Virginia Tech football game in October.

On ACC men's basketball media day in October, Phillips said that "we're really close" to getting the ACC Network on Comcast and that he was "optimistic about getting this thing done."