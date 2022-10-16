Concourse congestion less of a problem at Saturday's Virginia Tech game

BLACKSBURG — Many Virginia Tech football fans say they had a much easier time getting to their seats at Lane Stadium on Saturday that they did at the previous home game.

Fans said Saturday that congestion on the concourse in front of Sections 14-20 on the west side of the stadium was a big problem before the team's Sept. 22 game against visiting West Virginia.

Michael Roney of Buchanan said he was caught in the congestion when he entered Lane an hour before the WVU game. He said he was stuck for 45 minutes.

"You couldn't get through. Everybody was stopped and you couldn't move," he recalled Saturday. "There [were] a bunch of fights."

But Roney and a number of other fans said they did not experience the same overcrowding on the concourse in front of Sections 14-20 before Saturday afternoon's game against Miami.

"It's 1,000 times better," South Carolina resident Max Holcombe said.

According to the university, Tech responded to the Sept. 22 problem by moving some portable concessions kiosks to create extra room for fans on the concourses before Saturday's game.

"There's some vendors that are not here, so there's a lot more space," Travis Murphy of Christiansburg said in an interview about an hour before Saturday's game. "This is a whole lot safer."

There is an entrance gate, Gate 4, between Sections 16 and 18 on the west side. Another gate, Gate 3, is in the southwest corner of Lane, near Section 20.

On Saturday, the concourse in front of Sections 14-20 did not have a congestion problem until about 20 minutes before kickoff.

At that point, there was congestion in front of Sections 18 and 20. So Virginia Tech stopped fans at Gate 4 from entering the stadium until the congestion eased.

About 10 minutes before kickoff, there was another congestion problem in front of Section 20.

Jackie Lowery of Christiansburg was among the fans stuck Saturday in the concourse in front of Section 20.

"We are season-ticket holders and we pay all this money and I think it's very unfair because we did not even see the Hokie entrance today. So I'm very upset," she said. "They should have had better control and better staff to control this situation.

"I had to wait 25 minutes just to get right here where my seats are."

But other fans Saturday were much happier than they had been before the Sept. 22 game.

About an hour before the Sept. 22 game (which was a Thursday night game), the concourse in front of Sections 14-20 became packed with people.

"It was just a huge rush at that one time," Murphy said. "[The congestion] was pretty bad. That's the worst I've ever seen it. But today it's pretty nice. This is normally how it is."

Holcombe said he was caught in a "logjam" about 45 minutes before the Sept. 22 loss to WVU.

"It was shoulder to shoulder. It was crazy," he said. "People were pushing each other around. People were getting into fights.

"[It took] probably 30 minutes for me to get 125 feet … to my seat.

"I was here with my aunt, so I felt unsafe for her a little bit. It was getting a little it reckless.

"Everybody came in at the same time and you know, that's a nasty rivalry. People didn't really get along."

Tony Lloyd of Bedford witnessed the Sept. 22 congestion when he left his seat to get a beer before the game. He changed his mind when he saw the concourse.

"You couldn't move. It was elbow to elbow," he said.

He figured the problem was caused by WVU fans entering the stadium on the west side and not realizing they should enter on the east side of the stadium, where the fans of the visiting team sit.

"It was a bunch of dummies that didn't know where they were sitting," he said. "There were a lot more West Virginia fans here than typical visitor fans."

Rylan Poseichal of Blacksburg said he experienced the concourse congestion after entering through Gate 4 about 30-45 minutes before the WVU game.

"It was just packed. … You walk in, you could barely move," he said. "There was some pushing and shoving, fighting.

"It took 15 minutes to get to my section just across the concourse. It was pretty crazy.

"There was actually a moment where a West Virginia fan … put his hand on my neck and got a little chippy with me. … I think it was a mix between the alcohol and everyone being pushed together in an agitated situation."

Michelle Caravati of Richmond was stuck in the congestion an hour before the WVU game.

"It got a little scary because it was really tight with all the people here," she said.

Kim Briele of Salem said she witnessed the Sept. 22 congestion when she left the stands to visit a restroom before the game.

"It was really bad, … intense, she said. "It was like Mardi Gras."

Some fans who were already in their seats were also affected by the Sept. 22 concourse congestion. Some fans fled the concourse by entering the stands at a different section than where their seats were and thus had to climb over or walk past seated fans to get to their section.

Mike and Susan Everett of Christiansburg were in their seats on the west side before the WVU game when they encountered fans cutting across their section.

"People were … crawling all over us, … pushing and shoving, trying to get through," Mike Everett said.

"Hordes of people walking in front of us," Susan Everett said. "It never happens like that."

Congestion was also a problem at a game at Lane last season, but that time the overcrowding involved Tech students. That overcrowding happened at a students-only gate and inside the concrete passageways that funnel students from the concourse to certain sections in the east stands.