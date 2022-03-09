'Confident' Maddox makes buzzer-beating 3-pointer in OT

NEW YORK — Thanks to Darius Maddox, Virginia Tech did not fall off the bubble Wednesday night.

The sophomore reserve made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of overtime to give the seventh-seeded Hokies a 76-75 win over 10th-seeded Clemson in the second round of the ACC tournament at the Barclays Center.

"We were luckier than hell," Tech coach Mike Young said.

"I'm confident," Maddox said. "We're all confident in shooting. We shoot a lot."

Maddox was mobbed by his teammates at game's end.

"I loved the feeling," he said. "It's amazing, especially to win a game in an atmosphere like this."

The Hokies (20-12), who won for the 10th time in their last 12 games, remained on the bubble for an NCAA tournament at-large bid.

Two weekends ago, Maddox made a 3-pointer with 14.6 seconds left to give the Hokies a 71-70 win at Miami.

"He just does it every other week. He did it two weeks ago, so it's like old hat for him now," Young cracked.

The Hokies got 23 points from their bench Wednesday, including eight points from Maddox.

"He's been awfully, awfully good for us," Young said of Maddox.

Clemson's P.J. Hall (16 points) made one of two free throws with 6.7 seconds to go in OT to extend his team's lead to 75-73.

The Tigers called timeout. Young opted to go with a five-guard lineup.

"I think we caught [Clemson coach Brad Brownell] by surprise when we went with the five guards," Young said. "I've never done that."

Young drew up a play in the timeout, but it was not for Maddox to take the final shot.

He wound up taking it anyway.

Nahiem Alleyne inbounded the ball to Maddox, who dribbled up the court to the 3-point arc, moved to his left and launched the winning shot.

"It might've been Hunter [Cattoor] or Sean [Pedulla] that got open to the left and they double-teamed him, and it just left me open," Maddox said. "I just took the ball and saw it was about five seconds on the clock and decided to make a move and make a shot."

Brownell said it was a "brutal ending" for his team.

"This is painful," Brownell said. "We didn't guard the last play very well and they made a big shot.

"We talked about, 'No 3s. If they go by us and they make a 2, that's fine, but we don't want any 3s.’

"They threw it into Darius and we picked him up, but we just kept backing up.

"At the end of the day, they just threw it to a guy who dribbled up and shot it over our guy. We needed to be a little tighter, and we shouldn't have kept backing up and kind of let him walk into one."

Clemson (17-16) had won five straight games, including a 63-59 win over the visiting Hokies in last weekend's regular-season finale.

Virginia Tech, which had a first-round bye, will play second-seeded Notre Dame (22-9) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2). Tech beat Notre Dame 79-73 in Blacksburg on Jan. 15.

The Hokies entered Wednesday ranked No. 37 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. Their win at Miami is their lone Quad 1 win of the season (a home win over a team currently ranked in the top 30 in the NET rankings, a neutral-court win over a team currently ranked in the top 50, or a road win over a team currently ranked in the top 75). They have just two wins over teams that are likely to make the NCAAs (Miami and Notre Dame).

Wednesday's win does not boost Tech’s resume, but a loss would have ended Tech's at-large hopes.

"We were really desperate tonight," point guard Storm Murphy said.

A win over the Fighting Irish on Thursday would help Tech’s at-large case. A win in Friday’s semifinals would help even more, especially if it comes against third-seeded and 25th-ranked North Carolina.

Wednesday marked Tech's first ACC tournament win since 2019, when Buzz Williams was the Hokies' coach.

Tech had gone one-and-done in this tournament in Young's first two seasons at the helm of the Hokies, including a first-round loss to North Carolina in 2020 and a quarterfinal loss to North Carolina last year.

Hokies center Keve Aluma, who had just seven points in last weekend's loss at Clemson, scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Wednesday.

Tech made good on its desire to give Aluma more touches than he had at Clemson. He was 7 of 15 from the field Wednesday; he was just 3 of 8 from the field at Clemson.

Murphy, a Wofford graduate transfer, had 15 points and five 3-pointers in his ACC tournament debut.

Murphy, who had 12 points and four 3-pointers in the first half, scored in double figures for the first time since a Feb. 5 win at Pittsburgh. His five 3-pointers were his season high.

"My first two looks were pretty open, so once those went down, the rim just felt kind of big," he said.

Tech outrebounded the Tigers 36-29. Tech's Justyn Mutts snared 10 rebounds.

Virginia Tech shot just 37.3% from the field in last weekend’s loss at Clemson, but the Hokies sizzled in the first half Wednesday.

The Hokies led 43-32 at halftime. Tech shot 62.5% from the field in the first half, when it was 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

But the Hokies shot just 33.3% from the field in the second half. Ten of their 14 turnovers came in the second half.

"We got a little goofy," Young said of the second half. "We had a couple quick shots. We had a couple of just really, really bad turnovers.

"We got outside of ourselves a little bit."

Down 57-45 with 9:15 left in regulation, the Tigers went on a 12-3 run to cut the lead to 60-57 with 2:18 remaining.

Aluma made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 61-57, but Chase Hunter answered with a layup to trim the lead to 61-59 with 1:48 to go.

After Aluma missed the front end of a one-and-one with 1:29 left, Nick Honor buried a 3-pointer to give Clemson a 62-61 lead with 1:13 left.

Mutts scored on a putback to give Tech a 63-62 lead with 49 seconds to go, but Hunter Tyson scored to give the Tigers a 64-63 lead with 35.3 seconds to go.

Murphy drained his fifth 3-pointer to give Tech a 66-64 lead with 18.9 seconds to go.

But Hall scored with 7.7 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 66.

Murphy missed a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of regulation.

Aluma sank a 3-pointer to give Tech a 69-66 lead with 2:58 left in OT, but Al-Amir Dawes of the Tigers answered with a 3-pointer.

Aluma scored, was fouled and made the free throw to give Tech a 72-69 lead with 2:19 to go in overtime.

Tyson made a layup to cut the lead to 72-71.

After Murphy missed a shot, Hall made two free throws to give the Tigers a 73-72 lead with 1:19 left.

After Murphy missed a 3-pointer, Dawes made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 74-72 with 30.4 seconds left in OT.

Mutts made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 74-73 with 8.1 seconds left in OT.

