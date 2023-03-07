GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team’s quest to successfully defend its ACC Tournament championship got off to a good start.

The 11th-seeded Hokies rallied to beat 14th-seeded Notre Dame 67-64 in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Hokies (19-13) beat the Fighting Irish (11-21) for the sixth straight time.

Tech will face sixth-seeded North Carolina State (22-9) in the second round at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. State had a first-round bye.

State beat the Hokies 73-69 in Blacksburg on Jan. 7. That was one of the four games that Tech guard Hunter Cattoor missed with a fractured elbow.

Notre Dame’s Marcus Hammond made a jumper to extend his team’s lead to 62-58 with 2:08 remaining.

But the Hokies outscored the Fighting Irish 9-2 the rest of the way.

"We just played super connected," Tech forward Justyn Mutts said of the final two minutes.

"We've got some veteran guys on this team," Cattoor said. "We've been in these moments like this. … We knew if we just stayed together, got a couple stops, we knew we were going to get some baskets and we'd end up winning. … Staying together is the biggest thing."

Rodney Rice of the Hokies sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 62-61 with 1:53 left. It was the freshman reserve's lone basket of the game.

"Huge 3," Hokies coach Mike Young said.

Rice had subbed back in the game with 3:16 to go.

"That was a defensive switch as much as anything. … [Notre Dame] had gone smaller," Young said.

After Cormac Ryan stole the ball from Tech’s Sean Pedulla, Pedulla stole the ball right back from him. He passed it up the court to Mutts, who scored to give the Hokies a 63-62 lead with 1:02 left.

"[The ball] hit my legs," Pedulla said. "I saw Cormac Ryan's back turn towards me, … so I knew I'd get a chance to get it back."

Pedulla was whistled for a foul on Notre Dame's Matt Zona with 42.5 seconds to go. Pedulla got a bloody lip from Zona on the play. After a video review and a lengthy discussion among the referees, the foul on Pedulla stood but Zona was whistled for a technical foul on the play.

"I figured they would call a flagrant on Zona just because his elbow hit my face," Pedulla said. "I was just standing there. I didn't really understand what I did that caused the foul."

Outgoing Notre Dame coach Mike Brey was not thrilled with the technical foul call.

"I'll be very honest now that I'm not in the league anymore, … if you have an ‘A’ officiating crew, and that was not an ‘A’ crew, you say, ‘Basketball play,’ and we shoot the free throws and we play basketball," Brey said.

Zona fouled out on the technical foul call, so Trey Wertz got to take the free throws for Notre Dame. He made them both to give his team a 64-63 lead.

Pedulla then took two free throws because of the technical on Zona. He made just one of two, tying the game at 64.

Tech got the ball. Cattoor set a screen and Mutts dunked to give the Hokies a 66-64 lead with 30 seconds left.

"They were denying [Cattoor], face-guarding him, so he was able to use that to our advantage and just make a great play," Mutts said.

After Rice blocked Ryan's layup attempt, Mutts got the rebound. Pedulla made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 67-64 with 9.8 seconds to go.

Mutts blocked a Hammond 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left.

"I put my hands up," Mutts said. "There wasn't much time left; I knew he was going to have to shoot it. … Just tried to contest it the best that I could and I wound up getting a hand on it."

"Justyn had a good block, Rodney had a good block and those plays saved the game for us," Cattoor said.

Notre Dame got the rebound and called timeout. But after a shot fake, Nate Laszewski missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

"For him to be poised enough to shot fake and get a clean look — he did have a clean look," Brey said.

"I just tried to contest it as best as I could," Mutts said. "He pump faked. But at the end of the day, when you've got a great shooter like Nate, just to throw him off his rhythm a little bit was the best I could do at that point in time. And then we just got lucky; he didn't knock it down."

The Hokies shot 48% from the field, including 57.1% in the second half.

Tech won 93-87 at Notre Dame last month.

Notre Dame shot 54.8% from the field in the first meeting but shot just 42.9% on Tuesday.

"We wanted to keep a body on a body," Young said. "We guarded the same way [as in the first meeting]. We just did a better job of getting [to] Laszewski."

Laszewski had 33 points in the first meeting but had just four points Tuesday. He was 2 of 8 from the field.

"Just got to him," Young said. "Did not let him catch and shoot. … If you let Laszewski catch and shoot, he's going to kill you. We were able to get there on the catch with high hands and made every perimeter shot he took contested."

Notre Dame had 13 3-pointers in the first meeting but made just eight on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech sank seven 3-pointers.

Grant Basile, who had 33 points for the Hokies in the first meeting, had 20 points Tuesday.

Mutts had 18 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday.

Pedulla had 13 points, while Cattoor had 11 points.

Hammond had just nine points in the first meeting but scored 23 points Tuesday.

"That's the best I've seen Hammond play," Young said.

Ryan, who had 17 points in the first meeting, had 18 points Tuesday.

Zona, who was scoreless in the first meeting, had nine points in the rematch.

Basile sank two free throws to give the Hokies a 44-43 lead with 15:07 to go.

Ryan made a jumper to give Notre Dame a 45-44 lead with 12:19 to go. Hammond scored to extend the lead to 47-44.

Cattoor sank two free throws to trim the lead to 47-46. Pedulla made a layup to give the Hokies a 48-47 lead.

Dane Goodwin made a layup and free throw to give Notre Dame a 50-48 lead with 10:10 left.

Basile made one of two free throws to trim the lead to 50-49.

Ryan made a layup to extend the lead to 52-49. But Mutts made a steal and layup to cut the lead to 52-51.

Zona buried a 3-pointer to extend the Notre Dame lead to 55-51 with 7:12 left.

Basile dunked to cut the lead to 55-53 with 6:00 to go.

But Ryan buried a deep 3-pointer to extend the lead to 58-53 with 5:33 left.

Basile made a layup and free throw to trim the lead to 58-56 with 4:42 to go.

Ryan scored to extend the lead to 60-56 with 3:28 left.

Basile scored to cut the lead to 60-58.

Tuesday marked the final Notre Dame game for Brey, who has steered the Fighting Irish since 2000. Brey announced in January he would step down at season’s end. He was recognized in a pregame ceremony Tuesday.