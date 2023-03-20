BLACKSBURG — Chamarri Conner and Dax Hollifield were given a crash course in versatility this past college football season. The two veterans on the Virginia Tech defense had to adjust to a new coaching staff, a new defensive scheme, and both had to become flexible enough to play at different spots on the field.

Those lessons translate directly to the NFL. It became apparent to both Conner and Hollifield that being versatile enough to move to another position based on down-and-distance is a requirement in the pass-happy league, and both made sure those traits were on display Monday morning.

The two were among the 11 who participated in the Hokes’ annual pro day. The event drew nearly all 32 teams to Tech’s indoor facility, and Conner and Hollifield made sure the scouts saw how they could move to different positions on defense.

“It’s all about third down right now. Unless it’s third and short, people are throwing the ball and you’ve got to be able to cover or rush the passer,” Hollifield, a linebacker in his five seasons with the Hokies, said. “I’m better at rushing the passer and that shows on film already, so the biggest questions that people have with my game is my ability to cover and my ability to defend in the pass. I wanted to go out there and show I can move just as well as the DBs.”

Hollifield was the lone linebacker who participated on the frigid morning. It necessitated him to work in the same drills as cornerback Brion Murray and Conner, the safety who impressed scouts during his time at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

All three did the 5-10-5 shuttle (formerly known as the 20-yard shuttle), the L Drill (formerly called the 3-Cone Drill) and then positional work. Hollifield, because of his ability to play in the box, went through some tackling drills before showcasing how he’s able to move in space with his leaner 232-pound frame.

“Just trying to show people I can move and mimic in coverage and stuff like that,” he said. “That was my goal and I accomplished that today.”

All of Conner’s work was done on the field. His measurements were taken at the combine in Indianapolis, and he wanted to take advantage of the drills that were run Monday that weren’t available at the combine.

That’s why he did the shuttle and L Drill, in addition to his footwork and ability to read passes in coverage.

“They like my style of play, they like the way I play the game, so I’m just showing them I can do many things,” he said. “I’m not just a physical player that just runs full speed and hits people; I can cover, I can do other things, I can play multiple positions and things like that.”

Conner moved to safety during this past season with the Hokies. He previously played at both cornerback and nickelback for Tech, and scouts have told him that he will ideally line up at safety and nickelback at the next level.

The move to safety was part of the eye-opening experience of how important versatility is, especially in the secondary. He leaned on position coach Pierson Prioleau during the season and in the preparation for both the Senior Bowl and combine.

“We had a conversation with him just helping me with what to look forward to when I get there [to the Senior Bowl], same with the Combine,” Conner said of his talks with Prioleau. “Him just helping me before I get there with what I need to be working on.”

Conner was one of the faster defensive backs at the NFL Combine by running the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. He posted a vertical leap of 40 ½ inches and a broad jump of 10 ½ feet.

“Chamarri went out there and he was Charmarri, and it didn’t surprise any of us,” defensive coordinator Chris Marve said of Conner’s NFL Combine results. “You can watch the combine all day long, but if you cut on the football tape, you know exactly who Chamarri Conner is. We’ve just been honest about that. We need more people like him.”

Hollifield met with NFL teams at the Tropical Bowl. He tied for a team-high three solo tackles in the game and added a quarterback hurry.

He played the past season at 245 pounds while playing Mike linebacker. His ability to drop down to a pre-college playing weight should allow him to play an outside linebacker position and move to safety if a team needs a bigger body there.

“I really enjoy waking up every morning, getting after it in the weight room and really on the field we’ve gotten a lot out of it,” Hollifield said of his workout regimen. “A lot less structured, I would say, so it’s really on your own to try to find ways to get better each and every day. That’s really the kind of grind I like. That’s what it’s really been like, honestly.”