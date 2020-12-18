 Skip to main content
Coppin State-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule
Coppin State-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Saturday

Coppin State at Virginia Tech

5:30 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: MASN

Records: Coppin State 1-5; Virginia Tech 5-1

Notes: The Eagles have beaten UNC Greensboro and have lost to Duke (81-71), George Washington (85-69), Drexel (69-54), Georgetown (80-48) and UMBC (66-49). … Tech beat the Eagles 74-42 last year. … Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the week Anthony Tarke averages 17.3 points for the Eagles. He had 34 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and four steals in the team's Dec. 10 win over UNC Greensboro. … The Eagles, who are coached by former Maryland star Juan Dixon, went 11-20 overall and 7-9 in the MEAC last year. … Keve Aluma averages 15.3 points for Tech. … The Hokies have shot worse than 41% from the field the past three games. They have sunk six or fewer 3-pointers the past four games. … After averaging just 13.4 free-throw attempts last year, the Hokies are averaging 21.8 attempts this year. … Former Salem Red Sox play-by-play announcer Evan Lepler will team with Dan Bonner on this telecast.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

