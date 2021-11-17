 Skip to main content
Coppin State-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule
Coppin State-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Wednesday

Coppin State at No. 25 Virginia Tech

7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: Coppin State 2-1; Virginia Tech 3-0

Notes: The Eagles of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference are coming off a 74-45 loss at Rhode Island. They beat La Salle and William and Mary in their first two games. … The Eagles have already matched their win total from last season. … This is the teams' first meeting since 2015. … MEAC player of the week Jaia Alexander averages 24.0 points and 7.3 rebounds for Coppin State, while ACC co-player of the week Elizabeth Kitley averages 21 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Hokies. … Tech entered Tuesday as the Division I leader in 3-pointers (37).

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

