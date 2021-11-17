Coppin State-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: The Eagles of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference are coming off a 74-45 loss at Rhode Island. They beat La Salle and William and Mary in their first two games. … The Eagles have already matched their win total from last season. … This is the teams' first meeting since 2015. … MEAC player of the week Jaia Alexander averages 24.0 points and 7.3 rebounds for Coppin State, while ACC co-player of the week Elizabeth Kitley averages 21 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Hokies. … Tech entered Tuesday as the Division I leader in 3-pointers (37).