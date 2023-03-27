BLACKSBURG — Ron Crook and Elijah Brooks received salary increases when they joined the Virginia Tech football coaching staff earlier this month.

Crook and Brooks each signed two-year deals and will make $475,000 and $350,000 per season, respectively, according to salary figures provided to The Roanoke Times in response to a FOIA request.

Crook replaced Joe Rudolph as the Hokies’ offensive line coach. He made $330,000 in his last season at Cincinnati in 2021. His salary figures for his lone season at South Dakota in 2022 were not available.

Rudolph left to become the offensive line coach at Notre Dame.

"The administration, we did everything," Hokies coach Brent Pry said of attempting to retain Rudolph. "It wasn’t about the money — it was about Joe and a fit for his family and what he wanted for his boys."

Brooks was hired to replace quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn, who departed to become the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati.

"It was an opportunity to be a coordinator, to make a promotion and a pay raise for his family, so that thing was open and shut quick," Pry said of Glenn's decision to join Scott Satterfield's staff.

Brooks will serve as the Hokies’ running back coach. He made $231,040 last season in the same position at Maryland, and Virginia Tech paid $48,119.18 to buy out his contract with the Terrapins.

The pay increases for the two new assistants come one month after wide receivers coach Fontel Mines received a pay bump. Mines signed a new three-year deal that will pay him $425,000 per season, a bump of $150,000 from his original contract.