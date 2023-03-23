Virginia Tech landed a commitment from a star quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class Wednesday night. The Hokies added a pass-rushing defensive end to the fold Thursday.

Deric Dandy, a junior at Mount Airy High School in North Carolina, announced his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech on Instagram Live. Dandy’s decision came less than 24 hours after quarterback Davi Belfort, from Gulliver Prep in Florida, became the first commitment in the recruiting class.

Dandy and Belfort are both three-star prospects according to 247Sports’ composite ranking. Belfort has garnered four stars from ESPN and Rivals, and he is ranked 259th in the ESPN 300.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Dandy was recruited by Stu Holt and J.C. Price, and he will bolster a defensive line with his ability to create havoc in the backfield.

Dandy posted 95 tackles, 33 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this past season in leading Mount Airy to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 1A state championship.

Belfort’s commitment potentially gives the Hokies an incredibly deep quarterback group with up to seven signal callers on scholarship.

He chose the Hokies over offers from Michigan State and Texas A&M, and he is the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort.

Belfort was offered by Brent Pry and his staff on May 14, 2022. He made his first visit to Blacksburg on Dec. 2 and returned on Jan. 21 and 22.

He moved up a grade after the 2021-22 academic year and was classified as a junior this past season at Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Florida. He missed three games because of injury, but still threw for 1,756 yards, rushed for 357 yards and accounted for 13 touchdowns (11 passing).