Dates announced for Virginia Tech's revised 2020 schedule

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced the details of its revised 2020 schedule on Thursday morning.
The ACC moved to a 11 game scheduling model (10 conference games and one non-conference game) for the fall in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tech's lone non-conference game this year will be against Liberty. The teams were originally scheduled to play in the season-opener on Sept. 5. The game will now be played at Lane Stadium on Nov. 7.
The Hokies bookend the season against the two ACC opponents that weren't originally on their schedule. They open the season on Sept. 12 at Lane Stadium against NC State and close out 2020 hosting Clemson on Dec. 5.
The Commonwealth Cup won't be on Thanksgiving weekend for the first time since 2005. The rivalry game has been moved up to Week 2 with Virginia scheduled to visit Blacksburg on Sept. 19. It will be the first time the game has been played in September since 1987 (Frank Beamer's first season).
Here's a look at Virginia Tech's 2020 schedule...
- September 12 vs. NC State
- September 19 vs Virginia
- September 26 Open
- October 3 at Duke
- October 10 at North Carolina
- October 17 vs. Boston College
- October 24 at Wake Forest
- October 31 at Louisville
- November 7 vs. Liberty
- November 14 vs. Miami
- November 21 at Pitt
- November 28 Open
- December 5 vs. Clemson
