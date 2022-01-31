Dates finalized for Virginia Tech football’s 2022 schedule

BLACKSBURG — The schedule for Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry’s first season is set.

For the most part.

Tech’s opener against Old Dominion still doesn’t have a final date — the game will be on Sept. 2 or 3 — but the league's full schedule was announced as part of a two-hour televised special edition of The Huddle, the ACC Network’s flagship football show.

Virginia Tech will open its conference schedule against Boston College on Sept. 10 in what will be Pry’s debut at Lane Stadium. Boston College beat the Hokies 17-3 last season in what was one of worst offensive performances of former coach Justin Fuente’s tenure.

The conference schedule resumes in October with a tough stretch of games that features North Carolina (Oct. 1), Pittsburgh (Oct. 8) and Miami (Oct. 15).

Tech has an open date in Week 8 before heading back on the road for a Thursday night game at N.C. State on Oct. 27. The program hasn’t visited Raleigh since 2010 in a game that featured Tyrod Taylor and Russell Wilson at quarterback.

That will be one of two Thursday night games in 2022 for the Hokies.

The first Thursday night game will be Sept. 22 against West Virginia at Lane Stadium. The two program’s renewed their longtime rivalry with a game in Morgantown last year. The Mountaineers recaptured the Black Diamond trophy after a Tech comeback attempt fell short at the goal line.

The 2022 game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 when it was announced.

“If heading to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 wasn’t hard enough, changing it to a Thursday night matchup will showcase the rivalry even more to college football fans around the country,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said, in a news release issued Monday night.

Tech’s other two non-conference games in 2022 are against Wofford on Sept. 17 and at Liberty on Nov. 19.

Tech’s schedule in November also features games against Georgia Tech (Nov. 5), at Duke (Nov. 12) and the University of Virginia (Nov. 26). The Virginia game will be on the Saturday after Thanksgiving for the second time in the last three years.

