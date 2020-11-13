‘Daunting task’: Virginia Tech doesn’t have easy road ahead with 2020 season at a crossroads

Tech has a history of bouncing back from emotional losses during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure. The Hokies are 11-4 since 2016 after suffering a loss in the regular season with one of their more memorable bounce-back wins coming last year on the road against Miami.

Last year's victory over the Hurricanes came after a 45-10 loss to Duke, it was one of Tech’s most lopsided home losses in program history.

Turner sees reason for optimism as well with the offense continuing to thrive. The Hokies are averaging 37.3 points (No. 25 in FBS out of 123 teams), 465 yards (No. 24) and 277.3 rushing yards a game (No. 4).

Tech fell short in the final minutes against Liberty, but the offense did its part by going 75 yards in less than 50 seconds to tie the game in the final two minutes. Quarterback Hendon Hooker had one of his best games of the season with 373 yards of offense and four touchdowns.

“I feel like he’s back into the groove,” Turner said. “Wake Forest was a little bit of a shaky game for him. We all saw that. We talked about it after the game and he turned it around after that and you saw what he did last game. I think he’s just in his groove.”