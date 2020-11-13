‘Daunting task’: Virginia Tech doesn’t have easy road ahead with 2020 season at a crossroads

BLACKSBURG — It will take some time for Virginia Tech fans to get over last weekend’s 38-35 loss to Liberty.
Tech players don’t have that luxury.
The Hokies (4-3; 4-2 ACC) regrouped on Sunday to review the loss — figure out what went wrong — and try to put it behind them with No. 9 Miami visiting Lane Stadium on Saturday.
“It’s not hard at all,” wide receiver Tre Turner said. “We came out and had a good Tuesday practice just like I’m used to seeing us do after we lose. It was a tough loss to take but we always have to turn the next page and go on to the next week.”
Turner, who leads the team with 23 catches for 344 yards, shared a similar message to his position group early in the week.
“Just getting our guys going, making sure we’re ready for the next one,” Turner said, of his message. “Obviously that loss hurts, every loss is going to hurt but that one hurt. We had a ranked opponent in our stadium and we lost.”
The veteran receiver knows Tech’s fanbase is frustrated, but he’s shutting out the noise on social media, and he’s confident his teammates will do the same.
“You take every loss personally, but I don’t really care about what people on the outside say when we lose,” Turner said. “They don’t play, they don’t coach us. It has no effect on any of the players, I can promise you that.”
Tech has a history of bouncing back from emotional losses during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure. The Hokies are 11-4 since 2016 after suffering a loss in the regular season with one of their more memorable bounce-back wins coming last year on the road against Miami.
Last year's victory over the Hurricanes came after a 45-10 loss to Duke, it was one of Tech’s most lopsided home losses in program history.
Turner sees reason for optimism as well with the offense continuing to thrive. The Hokies are averaging 37.3 points (No. 25 in FBS out of 123 teams), 465 yards (No. 24) and 277.3 rushing yards a game (No. 4).
Tech fell short in the final minutes against Liberty, but the offense did its part by going 75 yards in less than 50 seconds to tie the game in the final two minutes. Quarterback Hendon Hooker had one of his best games of the season with 373 yards of offense and four touchdowns.
“I feel like he’s back into the groove,” Turner said. “Wake Forest was a little bit of a shaky game for him. We all saw that. We talked about it after the game and he turned it around after that and you saw what he did last game. I think he’s just in his groove.”
Hooker will need to be as sharp this weekend when he will go toe-to-toe with Miami’s D’Eriq King, who is coming off one of the best games of his career. King lit up North Carolina State last week to the tune of 500-plus yards of offense and five passing touchdowns.
Fuente said he hasn’t seen a team put together a clear blueprint for slowing King down, and that’s bad news for a Tech defense that’s struggled against mobile quarterbacks each of the last two weeks.
“I mean, this guy is explosive and can throw the football,” Fuente said. “It’s not like a guy that they just put around back there to run around. This guy can really throw the ball and they are certainly going to try to push the tempo and they have some electric skill plays on the outside. They can really hurt you in one-on-one battles. To say it’s a daunting task is an understatement.”
