Dave Cianelli is approaching the finish line.

Cianelli, one of the most successful coaches in the history of Virginia Tech athletics, announced Thursday that he will retire next summer. He has been Tech’s director of men’s and women’s track and field and cross-country since 2001.

Cianelli will turn 68 years old in October.

“Physically, I certainly could go on five or 10 more years if I really wanted. I just felt like the time was right,” Cianelli said in a phone interview. “[I’ll] be able to spend some more time with my family.

“When you’ve done something long enough, you kind of get to the point where you go, ‘That’s enough.’

“I wanted to do one more year.”

The Hokies have won 20 NCAA individual titles and 21 ACC team crowns under Cianelli’s watch. Cianelli, a 19-time ACC coach of the year, has guided the Hokies to 13 top-10 finishes in the team standings at the NCAA championships, including four top-five finishes.

“It took awhile to get there, but once we got there, we’ve been able to sustain a pretty consistent level over the last dozen years or so,” Cianelli said. “I wanted to try to build a competitive program. What we’ve been able to accomplish, … it surpasses my wildest dreams.”

Cianelli said he decided last spring that he would coach only one more year. So athletic director Whit Babcock has already chosen Cianelli’s successor.

Virginia Tech announced Thursday that former Hokies runner Ben Thomas will succeed Cianelli after the 2024 NCAA outdoor championships.

Thomas was Tech’s cross-country/distance coach for 17 years. He left Tech in 2018 to become the cross-country/distance coach at Oregon.

Thomas rejoined Cianelli’s staff in July in the newly created position of head track and field coach. Cianelli said Thomas returned with the knowledge that he would take over for Cianelli next July.

“He’s fantastic,” Cianelli said. “He did some incredible things out at the University of Oregon. Obviously he was here for many years, is a graduate of Virginia Tech. … He’s a perfect fit.

“I felt like … it would be a little easier, smoother transition if I’m here and he’s here this year.”

Thomas will inherit a program that remains a force. Tech swept the men’s and women’s team titles at the 2023 ACC indoor track and field championships in February; it was the third straight indoor crown for the men and the second straight for the women. Julia Fixsen won the women’s pole vault title at the 2023 NCAA outdoor championships in June.

“We have some solid talent, some young talent,” Cianelli said. “It’s a great position for Coach Thomas to continue to build on.”

The Cianelli era has included such Tech greats as Queen Harrison-Claye, Kristi Castlin and Spyridon Jullien.

Harrison-Claye was known as Queen Harrison when she became the only female Hokie to ever win three NCAA titles in her athletic career. She won three NCAA hurdles titles as a Tech senior in 2010, when she won the Bowerman Award as the nation’s top college female track and field athlete.

She made the Beijing Olympics in the 400-meter hurdles in 2008 as a 19-year-old rising Tech junior. She became the first female Tech athlete to ever compete in the Olympics.

“When she made the Olympic team after her sophomore season here … [it] was totally unexpected,” Cianelli said. “That was my most memorable moment, being there [at the U.S. Olympic trials] at Hayward Field and watching her make the Olympic team.”

Castlin was a seven-time All-American and a three-time runner-up at the NCAAs. Six years after concluding her Tech career, Castlin earned a bronze medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Castlin became the first current or former Tech female athlete to ever earn an Olympic medal.

“Their Olympic success was huge for us in helping to put our program on the map,” Cianelli said of Harrison-Claye and Castlin.

Castlin and Harrison-Claye helped Tech sweep the women’s team titles at the ACC indoor and outdoor championships in 2007 and 2008 — the program’s first four ACC team crowns. Their team finished fifth at the 2010 NCAA outdoor meet.

Tech won the 2007 ACC women’s outdoor team title just five days after 32 people were killed in the 2007 campus shootings at Tech. The number 32 was on Cianelli’s hand during that meet, which was held at Maryland.

“Such a difficult time, obviously, for all of us,” Cianelli said. “But to be able to go up there literally days after the shootings and be able to compete at such a high level, that was very special. Maybe of all the championships, that might be the one that stands out the most.”

Virginia Tech was still in the Big East when the late Tech athletic director Jim Weaver decided to put one person in charge of all the track and cross-country teams and hired Cianelli in 2001 for the newly created position of director of track and field and cross-country. Cianelli had already been a successful coach at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Southern Methodist.

In 2005, Spyridon Jullien became the first Hokie to win an NCAA title in any sport when he won the weight throw at the 2005 NCAA indoor meet. He would go on to win another NCAA weight throw title and two NCAA hammer throw crowns in his Tech career.

“He was really our first recruit that we felt like, ‘OK, we have kind of a national-caliber-type athlete here,’” Cianelli said.

In 2011, the Tech men won their first ACC team track and field title when they finished first at the 2011 indoor championships.

“[It was important] to show that yeah, we could do it with both programs,” Cianelli said.

The Cianelli era also has had a horrific low. David Edmond Eisenhauer, who was a member of the men’s program for part of the 2015-16 school year, was convicted in February 2018 for the 2016 murder of Blacksburg middle-schooler Nicole Madison Lovell.