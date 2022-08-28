Dax Hollifield looks back at the highs and lows of his lengthy Hokies’ career

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield has stories to tell.

The fan-favorite defender has embraced being the face of the program in recent years through the good and bad. He was a de facto spokesperson of sorts for the Hokies through the end of the Justin Fuente era and spoke candidly about Tech’s struggles.

“Once we lost to Syracuse I knew we were done,” Hollifield said. “It was all done. It was upsetting. We all knew what was going on. Everything was just falling apart.”

As he prepares for his final collegiate season — an opportunity stemming from the NCAA’s decision to give student-athletes who played in the fall of 2020 an extra year of eligibility — Hollifield brought the same forthright approach when looking back at his eventful career during a sit-down interview with The Roanoke Times.

Buckle up for a trip down memory lane with Dax …

2018 at Florida State, 24-3 W

The game: Hollifield made his collegiate debut as a true freshman playing three snaps at Doak Campbell Stadium. Tech returned a blocked punt for a touchdown late in the first half and the defense forced five turnovers.

The memory: "They put us in this rat trap hotel in the boondocks. We had to go across the street to eat our pregame meal in a cabin. I was like, 'This is college football? Wow.’ Then you learn it's not like that. It was a unique first experience. I was turned up on the sidelines. I wanted to play, but at the same time I wanted to be there for my boys. My role was to bring the juice on the sidelines and it's crazy how the meme of me dancing on the sidelines came from that."

2018 at North Carolina, 22-19 W

The game: Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis threw the game-winning touchdown pass with 19 seconds left after the defense forced a fumble at the 1-yard line on what would have been the go-ahead touchdown.

The memory: "That's probably my favorite win against them. It was probably one of the first games I played well in. I remember them booing me, and I was like, 'I can't wait for this. This is going to be a great rivalry.’ I remember Khalil Ladler knocking the ball out; I was on the other side of the field. It was double-blitz off the edge. When I saw the ball pop out, I was like, ‘No way.’"

2018 vs. Georgia Tech, 49-28 L

The game: Hollifield was selected to wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey in his first career start. Georgia Tech outscored the Hokies 21-7 in the second half behind a triple-option attack that managed 465 rushing yards on the night.

The memory: “That was rough. They had our number on that one, I just remember getting cut on play after play. You'd have two lead blockers on you, and they had a running back that was fast as hell. It was a nightmare, honestly."

2018 at Pittsburgh, 52-22 L

The game: Hollifield and a few other Hokies went through the early pregame warmups without wearing any shirts on a cold day at Heinz Field where temperatures dropped below freezing, but the cold was the least of their problems. Pittsburgh put up 654 yards while averaging an eye-popping 13.9 yards per play.

The memory: "We were too young. We didn't know what was going on. We didn't have Rook [Rayshard Ashby] out there. We had Rico Kearney, who was a ballplayer, but he had no idea what was going on. I was a true freshman trying to call the defense and I had no more clue than anybody out there what was going on scheme-wise. That was a recipe for disaster, especially playing a team that didn't make a bowl game the year before because of Tech’s goal-line stand. They wanted to murder us."

2018 vs. Virginia, 34-31 W (OT)

The game: Tech forced overtime for the first time in the series’ 100-year history with a touchdown in the final two minutes. After Hokies kicker Brian Johnson hit a 42-yard field goal in overtime, Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins fumbled. Hollifield drew the ire of UVa fans for standing over an injured Perkins earlier in the game and telling him to get off the field.

The memory: "I didn't know Perkins was hurt. I thought he was being a little ... I don't care what they [UVa fans] think, but I’m fine with being a villain. I mean, as a middle linebacker in this rivalry, that’s awesome. But I remember being right there when Rook hit the dude [in overtime]; I was right behind him. It was a crazy, wild game.”

2019 vs. Duke, 45-10 L

The game: Duke scored on three straight possessions in the second quarter en route to a blowout win that dropped Tech to 0-2 in the ACC. Most fans at Lane Stadium headed for the exits after the Hokies honored the 1999 team at halftime.

The memory: "They had gotten our checks and certain formations we were going to be in from watching film. They could tell we were checking into certain things and they dialed up plays to mess with that. We came together after that game. We started practicing a lot harder, and buying in. Invested more in the game plan and got on a run, which was the best feeling in the world."

2019 vs. UNC, 43-41 W (6 OT)

The game: The first game in NCAA history to involve the shortened overtime rules. Tech backup quarterback Quincy Patterson made key plays down the stretch, including a 53-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Patterson scored the game-winning two-point conversion that was bookended by tackles for losses by Khalil Ladler.

The memory: "Bloody nose, six overtimes, dang. You get into a point where you get into a flow and keep rolling. We just wanted to win so bad. When they pitched it to the running back [Michael Carter], we had watched that play the night before. As soon as they got in that formation, I knew what was coming and Khalil knew what was coming. That's just field study. It was pretty cool seeing that show up.”

2019 at Notre Dame, 21-20 L

The game: Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book orchestrated an 18-play, 87-yard drive in the final three minutes. He threw a 7-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds left on the clock to dash Tech’s upset hopes. Hollifield had six tackles with a sack and an interception.

The memory: "That was upsetting. I thought we played really well on defense that game. We went to our 30 package and I went off the field, we put in another defensive back and I had to watch them drive down the field. I couldn't really do nothing about it. It was heartbreaking. J-Ham [Justin Hamilton] was talking before the game about the Notre Dame magic, somehow they find a way. That's one I wish I could get back."

2019 at Virginia, 39-30 L

The game: Virginia ended a 15-game losing streak in the series while clinching an ACC title game appearance thanks to Perkins’ heroics. Perkins had 475 total yards (311 passing) with three touchdowns.

The memory: "I tore my MCL in the first quarter. That was a rough one. I knew something was messed up right away. I think it was on a quarterback draw, I tackled Bryce Perkins and the running back hit my knee at the same time. It felt loose. I just put a knee brace on and got taped up. I was peg-legged the whole time. I felt like Frankenstein.”

2020 at UNC, 56-45 L

The game: The COVID-19 pandemic took a wrecking ball to Tech’s secondary ahead of the matchup. The makeshift starting defense offered little resistance against a talented North Carolina offense that opened the game with 21 straight points. Tech made a quarterback switch at halftime that sparked the offense, but UNC never stopped putting points on the board.

The memory: "Man, that game was rough. We shouldn't have played it, we had our whole defense out. We had nobody. We had guys that had just moved from safety off the scout team. Then Chamarri got thrown out in the first quarter. We couldn't do anything. We literally put in a defense that we didn't have a scheme for. We never ran a 4-3 then we just put me, Rook and Alan [Tisdale] out there and just made up calls."

2020 vs. Liberty, 38-35 L

The game: Former coach Justin Fuente called a timeout in the final seconds as Liberty kicker Alex Barbir was about to attempt a 59-yard field goal, but no one on the field heard the late whistle from the officials. Tech blocked the kick and returned it for a touchdown that was immediately waved off. Barbir kicked a 51-yard game-winner two plays later.

The memory: “I remember us blocking the kick and looking over at Fu and seeing the look on his face. I knew he called the timeout and that hurt, but we had a chance on the last kickoff of the game. We had it lined up for a throwback to James [Mitchell] and it was wide open. We practiced that every Thursday, and just didn't get it done. It was wide open, I'm telling you, it was right there."

2021 vs. UNC, 17-10 W

The game: Tech beat up on Sam Howell to the tune of six sacks and three interceptions while holding him to 203 passing yards. It was the Hokies' first win over a top 10 team since 2014.

The memory: "I knew we were going to beat them in the summer. I could tell you exactly what play they were running before the snap every time. I had gotten the number on their offense studying it with Jack Tyler. I didn't make that many plays, but we were all clicking. It was really incredible."

2021 at West Virginia, 27-21 L

The game: Tech’s defense settled down after some early miscues that allowed West Virginia to jump out to a 14-0 lead. Jermaine Waller’s interception inside West Virginia’s own 25-yard line in the final minutes had the Hokies eyeing a comeback, but the offense came up short on four chances at the goal line.

The memory: "We fought so hard and it was so hot that day that my cleats melted, I had to change my cleats three times that game. I had never played on a turf that hot before. It was the bottom of the cleats where they are glued together, it just fell off. We were clicking on all cylinders at the end, but it just kind of fizzled out.”

2021 vs. Notre Dame, 32-29 L

The game: Notre Dame's Jack Coan came back into the game after getting benched to lead a pair of scoring drives in the final minutes, stunning a Virginia Tech team that led 29-21 with 3:55 to go. Hollifield was ejected for targeting during that final stretch.

The memory: "I lost that game. That targeting penalty lost us the game. I wish it wouldn't have happened. It played out the exact same way [as 2019], I'm off the field watching from the sideline and I can't do anything about it again. It was excruciating to watch.”

2021 at Virginia, 29-24 W

The game: Virginia Tech planted a flag at midfield and celebrated with cigars after clinching bowl eligibility under the stewardship of interim coach J.C. Price. Virginia’s last-ditch comeback attempt ended when quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw an incompletion in the end zone from Tech’s 14-yard line after a series of miscues in the red zone.

The memory: "Oh my gosh. I don't know how we won that game. We just did it, I don't know. It meant a lot for all of us going through all that crap. I thought we played terribly in the first half, but I looked up and we weren't down that much. It felt like 7-on-7 out there, I never played anything like that. They were just air raid. The second half, they came out and didn't know how to beat us. We started fighting and chipping away at it. We celebrated that one a whole lot, and it probably showed with how the bowl game went (laughs). J.C. Price put it in a good way, 'An old, beat up car can only go uphill for so long.’"