Dax Hollifield: The push mower kid leading Virginia Tech into a new era

CHARLOTTE — There aren't many Virginia Tech students with push mowers, especially ones without any kind of motor.

Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield is the exception.

Hollifield breaks out his push mower to mow his lawn on a weekly basis once spring hits just as he did growing up in Shelby, North Carolina. His father, Dale, bought each of his sons Briggs and Stratton push mowers when they were kids.

“They were old-school mowers,” Dale Hollifield said. “There ain't no modernized wheels on the front, nothing to it, we are just pushing.”

The Hollifields look back on the tradition now as helping lay the foundation for the type of blue-collar player he would become. That Dax Hollifield landed in Blacksburg back in 2018 playing for a defensive coordinator Bud Foster who championed a lunch pail mentality wasn’t a surprise.

While all the coaches that recruited him have left the program — Foster maintains an office in the Jamerson Athletic Center and works for the athletic department in a fundraising capacity — Hollifield's passion for the Virginia Tech football program and the city of Blacksburg never wavered.

"He didn't start looking up portals or anything like that," Dale Hollfield said, of the coaching change.

His son is back for a fifth season under a new staff that is relying on Dax Hollifield, who was in Charlotte on Thursday representing the team at the ACC Kickoff, to help usher in a new era under new coach Brent Pry.

“I don't know my son would know what a push mower is,” Pry said, with a laugh. “I can see that about Dax, absolutely, that fits with who he is."

‘I’m glad he’s here’

Hollifield always envisioned playing closer to home, but Brent Pry didn’t let him off the hook that easily.

As Penn State’s defensive coordinator, Pry visited Shelby High School to talk with Hollifield and his father, who was a member of Shelby’s coaching staff. He convinced Hollifield to take an unofficial visit to State College and attend a satellite camp outside Charlotte.

Hollifield ended up in the stand for Penn State’s thrilling comeback win over then undefeated No. 2 ranked Ohio State in 2016. Penn State was nearly a 20-point underdog going into the game.

Safety Marcus Allen blocked a field goal attempt with less than five minutes to go that defensive back Grant Haley returned 60-yards for a touchdown.

“That turned the whole program around, it was crazy,” Hollifield said, on Thursday.

Pry also left an impression on the young linebacker.

"He was a really charismatic guy,” Hollifield said. “He always reminded me of Bud.”

The distance remained a sticking point as did the list of linebackers Pry had already locked up, — that included the No. 5 overall recruit in the class Micah Parsons — but more than anything else, Hollifield felt a pull toward Blacksburg.

That was something Brent Pry understands in a unique way, as it was the same thing that brought him back to the school 25 years after being a graduate assistant under Frank Beamer.

“I hope the majority of the guys in the program end up with that same kind of relationship that Dax has with Virginia Tech,” Pry said. “I want guys to identify with it. That's why he came to Tech and stayed. That's why I came to Tech.”

It’s why Pry identified Hollifield right out of the gate as a player he could build around.

"He's got as many intangibles as probably anybody I've coached — leadership, intelligence, work ethic, kindness, unselfish — he checks all those boxes, which has gone a long way in maximizing his abilities,” Pry said.

‘This program runs through you’

Pry’s goal this year is to help Hollifield reach the All-ACC status that’s eluded him thus far.

Hollifield jumped into the starting lineup midway through his freshman year at outside linebacker. He moved over to the middle linebacker spot, his more natural position, after Rayshard Ashby graduated in 2019.

He has 274 career tackles with 23.5 for a loss with 10 sacks and four interceptions. He had his most productive season last year and led the team in tackles (92), tackles for loss (9) and sacks (4.5)

But Hollifield is aware there are some fans that don’t feel he’s lived up to the four-star rating he had coming out of high school.

“You'd like him to be All-ACC, but he started for four years,” Dale Hollifield said. “He’s been a leading tackler every year. Of course, we would love for him to be All-American, but I think he will go down in Virginia Tech history as a player people remember.”

Pry is optimistic the work Dax Hollifield has put in throughout the team’s offseason conditioning program will help him play his “best football” this season. Pry had the strength and conditioning staff come up with a program for Hollifield that would allow him to lean up and play at a faster level.

That meant losing weight and body fat. According to Hollifield, he's at 240 pounds and wants to get to 235 during fall camp. His weight last year was around 245-250 pounds.

“I think he’s a good football player in the box,” Pry said. “In today’s game, you’ve got to be a good football player on the perimeter, and I think that’s where he needs to make some improvements. He’s got a goal to be as lean as he’s ever been since he’s been here. To help him move better and more agility, more speed.”

Hollfield’s father noticed the difference this summer.

“He looks as good physically as he ever has,” Dale Hollifield said. “He's as strong as he's ever been. I I think he's trying to play every card he has."

The other key piece to Dax Hollifield’s improvement is new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chris Marve. The former Florida State linebackers coach is a 33-year-old first-time coordinator that Pry handpicked to help install the 4-3 defense he relied on at Penn State.

Marve had a message for Hollifield when they first met that struck a chord with the linebacker.

"He told me it’s going to be the hardest thing you’ve ever done,” Hollifield said. “I thought I had been through the hardest part of playing college football, but he was right. You got to have challenge and difficulty through your life, that's what he does.”

Marve tasked Hollifield with learning the defense while also taking note of everyone’s individual responsibilities, not just those at his own position. Hollifield has always prided himself on being the quarterback of the defense, but Marve has gone beyond that.

"I have to know everything,” Hollifield said. “He said this program runs through you. It will run through this room and I really took that to heart."

Marve has also found unique ways to stress a disciplined approach. He’s big on body language and wants all his players to be engaged whenever they are in the meeting rooms.

“He wants excellent individuals," Hollifield said. "I remember the first day, a lot of people say umm, they have filler words, he don't do that. He makes you repeat your statement in front of the entire defense until you don't say umm or ahhh. It puts you under pressure with all your peers, it's intense."

Hollifield hopes his own improvement helps the team pick up some more wins as well.

The linebacker doesn’t want his legacy to be defined by three losing seasons — Tech is 25-25 overall during his career — with an 0-3 record in bowl games. He’s fared better against the Hokies rivals with 3-1 records against the University of Virginia and North Carolina. The program’s lone win during that stretch against a top 10 opponent was last year against UNC.

Hollifield is carrying a sense of urgency in the fall like never before.

"Last year was very upsetting," Hollifield said. "You want to make things right ... I want to win 10 games. I want to go out as one of the top teams in the ACC. I want to go out as a guy that got this program headed in the right direction. That's what I want."