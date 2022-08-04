Decision looming on Virginia Tech’s lone open scholarship spot

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry has one open scholarship spot with fall camp underway.

Pry plans on making a decision about whether to award that scholarship to a walk-on currently enrolled at Virginia Tech or signing someone out of the transfer portal in the coming days.

“There's two candidates internally and two guys out there that we are going to see how it plays out,” Pry said.

Pry said he’s having “daily” discussions with his staff about what to do. Tech’s first-year head coach told The Roanoke Times back in June that the team was considering adding transfers at receiver, corner and defensive line.

Tech had two open scholarships at the time, but one of those went to former Hokies running back Cole Beck. Beck stepped away from football before the 2021 season to focus on track and field.

The Blacksburg grad rejoined the team in June during summer workouts with the staff looking for him to have a prominent role on special teams while working with the receivers.

Beck gives Virginia Tech 10 scholarship receivers going into the 2022 season. The list includes a pair of transfers the Hokies signed in January — Jadan Blue (Temple) and Stephen Gosnell (UNC) — and two true freshmen (Tucker Holloway and Xayvion Bradshaw).

Pry has coveted an additional veteran in the secondary, particularly someone with positional flexibility since the spring.

The depth Tech had in the secondary to start the spring took a hit thanks to a series of position changes. Pry moved safeties J.R. Walker, Keonta Jenkins, Jorden McDonald and Jayden McDonald to different spots on the defense.

It might not seem like Tech’s defensive line is in need of immediate help numbers-wise with 18 scholarship players (11 at defensive and seven defensive tackles), but five of those are true freshmen and recently signed Nebraska transfer Pheldarius Payne will likely miss the season after suffering an achilles injury.

Pry said Payne would have given Tech some positional flexibility as someone who plays at defensive tackle on pass rushing downs.