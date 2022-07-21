Decorated Virginia Tech track star Cole Beck back with football team after two-year absence

CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech is welcoming a familiar face back to the team.

Tech coach Brent Pry told The Roanoke Times at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte on Thursday that former running back Cole Beck is back with the team as a wide receiver.

Beck is also expected to have a prominent role on special teams.

"We needed some more speed, and he obviously brings it," Pry said.

According to Pry, Beck has been participating in summer workouts for about a month and was recently put back on scholarship. The Hokies had two open scholarships after seven players entered the transfer portal coming out of spring camp.

"We didn't go the scholarship route until he was out there a month, and I saw him putting in the extra and people were saying how hard he was working and how committed he was," Pry said.

Beck is working full-time with the football team as of now, but Pry will work with track coach Tim Vaught to make him available for track obligations as needed.

Pry and Vaught have a relationship going back decades to when Pry was a defensive assistant at Western Carolina when Vaught was there as a player.

Beck left the football team heading into fall camp before the 2020 season to focus on track. He had missed the previous two spring camps — one with a collarbone injury the other to focus on track — and never appeared in a game during his three years with the program.

Pry credited special teams coach Stu Holt for letting him know of Beck's interest in a return.

"I didn't want to mess with it unless he was really passionate about doing it," Pry said. "Guys can say it, but do they mean it?"

Pry had a sit down meeting where the with the Blacksburg High School grad made it clear how serious he was about a comeback after becoming one of the standout sprinters in the conference.

He won gold in the 200m at the ACC indoor championships with a time of 20.95 seconds then took second in both the 100 meters and the 200 meters at the ACC outdoor championships. He was also the anchor leg on Tech’s 4x100-meter relay team that won the ACC title for the first time.

Those three podium finishes in the outdoor helped him earn the ACC Championships Men's Track MVP. He was also recently named the state’s Division I men’s outdoor track athlete of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia schools.

He was a two-time all-Timesland selection in football and was the 2017 and 2018 All-Timesland Boys Athlete of the Year.

Beck, a three-star signee coming out of high school, picked Virginia Tech over Pitt and North Carolina. He was the No. 16 ranked player in the state of Virginia in the 2018 signing class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.