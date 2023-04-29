Chamarri Conner didn’t have to wait long Saturday to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

Kansas City traded up in the fourth round to select the former Virginia Tech defensive back with the 119th overall selection.

Conner is the 31st defensive back from Virginia Tech to be selected in the NFL Draft since 1994. He is the first Tech player taken by the Chiefs since defensive end Dadi Nicolas was taken in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Conner played cornerback, nickelback and free safety during his five seasons with the Hokies. He totaled 314 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions.

His versatility will help the Chiefs fill needs at any of the secondary positions.

“I’ve always been able to play multiple positions, from corner to safety to nickel,” Conner told Chiefs reporters after he was selected. “I’ve always been the guy who can step up and do any job.”

The defending Super Bowl champions need to replace starting safety Juan Thornhill (Virginia), who recently signed a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Conner can play high safety and several national outlets have him potentially playing a strong safety position in which he lines up closer to the line of scrimmage.

The Chiefs have veterans Justin Reid and Mike Edwards as projected starters at safety. Conner will back them up while also contributing on special teams.

“I take so much pride in special teams. Special teams was how I earned my name at Virginia Tech,” Conner said. “My freshman year, I came in and started on all four special teams, didn’t redshirt, was always that guy to get those special teams honors. I take it very serious. Even outside of my freshman year, that was always part of my career to be on those teams and fly down and make those plays on special teams. That was always a big part of Virginia Tech. I’m definitely going to carry that with me.”

Conner was the only former Tech player selected in the seven-round draft. The Hokies have had at least one player selected in 29 of the last 30 NFL drafts.

Hoyle, Moyston enter transfer portal

Two Virginia Tech players who were projected to be in the two-deep depth chart for the upcoming season entered the transfer portal Saturday.

Safety Jalen Hoyle and defensive end Kyree Moyston became the sixth and seventh Tech players to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of spring practice.

Hoyle moved from safety to Sam linebacker late in spring practice and served as Keonta Jenkins’ backup at the position.

Moyston was one of three defensive ends expected to be backups in the rotation behind starters C.J. McCray and Cole Nelson. Moyston worked with Jorden McDonald and Keyshawn Burgos with the second team throughout the spring.