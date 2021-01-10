Defense helps No. 19 Virginia Tech defeat Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG — A stingy second half helped the Virginia Tech men's basketball team bounce back with a win Sunday night.
No. 19 Virginia Tech shined on defense and on the boards in a 77-63 victory at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (9-2, 3-1 ACC) trailed 42-35 at halftime.
Notre Dame (3-7, 0-4) shot a sizzling 55.2% from the field in the first half but a woeful 10.5% in the second half.
"We guarded in the second half the way we wanted to guard in the first half," Tech coach Mike Young said. "We communicated much better. We were able to keep a body on a body. We had a couple textbook possessions. Notre Dame, who's really good offensively, had a hard time getting a shot."
The Fighting Irish were only 2 of 19 from the field in the second half.
"Just trying to lock in and be as tenacious as possible," Tech center Keve Aluma said of his team's defense in the second half. "We wanted them to put it on the floor because they can all shoot, so that's what we tried to do. … Sometimes we tend to get lackadaisical, so just tried to be locked in at all times."
Notre Dame was 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half.
"[It was a matter of] closing to their body, making sure of being there on the catch," Tech guard Jalen Cone said. "The first half, they were catching it and shooting it where they were catching it; we didn't force them to put it on the floor or force them to take tough shots. That second half, I think we were there on the catch and made them take tough shots and got a lot of good stops."
Notre Dame entered the game as the ACC leader in 3-point field-goal percentage (38.9%) but shot 26.1% (6 of 23) on Sunday.
"We wanted to limit Notre Dame to less than eight [3-pointers]," Young said. "When our assistant coach that had the scout said that, I kind of took a step backwards like, 'Holy cow! Good luck with that one.’"
The Hokies bounced back from Wednesday's loss at Louisville.
"We played a pretty good ballgame [Sunday]. Proud of them," Young said. "I just didn't like how we played [at Louisville].
"I didn't think we were very good the first half here, but we got some things together. That was as good of a half as we've had in quite some time."
Tech was outrebounded by Miami and Louisville in its past two games. But Virginia Tech outrebounded the Fighting Irish 41-24, including 22-10 in the second half.
"[The coaches have] been telling us to pick that up," Aluma said of the team's rebounding. "The past two games we hadn't been giving our best effort there, so we just tried to do that."
The Hokies snared 16 offensive rebounds in the game.
Aluma had 15 points and 12 rebounds, while power forward Justyn Mutts had 14 points and seven rebounds. Small forward Tyrece Radford had nine points and eight rebounds.
Cone had 19 points and four 3-pointers off the bench.
"Just playing my game and having that confidence from Coach Young to give me a green light," Cone said.
"He's so hard to guard," Young said.
Reserve guard Hunter Cattoor had 15 points and three 3-pointers for Tech. He also did well on defense.
"He played, really, a good ballgame," Young said. "He was active and engaged [defensively] and really moved his feet well.
"His overall play in 26 minutes was pretty special, went a long way in helping us win."
The Hokies opened the second half on a 14-3 run to grab a 49-45 lead with 14:19 to go. Virginia Tech scored the first eight points of the half.
Down 50-49 with 12:11 left, the Hokies went on an 11-3 run to take a 60-53 lead with 9:07 to go. Virginia Tech led the rest of the way.
Notre Dame later cut the lead to 68-62 with 4:17 remaining, but Aluma made a jumper and Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 73-62 with 2:26 to go.
Forward Nate Laszewski had 17 points for the visitors. He was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line but just 3 of 6 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range. He entered the game as the ACC leader in field-goal percentage and 3-point field-goal percentage.
Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb was held to nine points. He was 3 of 14 from the field.
The Hokies scored six straight points to grab a 29-26 lead with 5:46 left in the first half, but Notre Dame answered with an 8-1 run to take a 34-30 lead with 2:58 left in the half. Notre Dame led the rest of the half.
Tech backup post player Cordell Pemsl missed the game with a back injury. Young does not expect him to play in Tuesday's home game against No. 21 Duke.
Notre Dame made only two baskets in the second half.