Defense helps No. 19 Virginia Tech defeat Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG — A stingy second half helped the Virginia Tech men's basketball team bounce back with a win Sunday night.

No. 19 Virginia Tech shined on defense and on the boards in a 77-63 victory at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (9-2, 3-1 ACC) trailed 42-35 at halftime.

Notre Dame (3-7, 0-4) shot a sizzling 55.2% from the field in the first half but a woeful 10.5% in the second half.

"We guarded in the second half the way we wanted to guard in the first half," Tech coach Mike Young said. "We communicated much better. We were able to keep a body on a body. We had a couple textbook possessions. Notre Dame, who's really good offensively, had a hard time getting a shot."

The Fighting Irish were only 2 of 19 from the field in the second half.

"Just trying to lock in and be as tenacious as possible," Tech center Keve Aluma said of his team's defense in the second half. "We wanted them to put it on the floor because they can all shoot, so that's what we tried to do. … Sometimes we tend to get lackadaisical, so just tried to be locked in at all times."

Notre Dame was 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half.