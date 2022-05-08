DeMartini walk-off double gives No. 5 Virginia Tech comeback win over Villanova

BLACKSBURG — Entering Sunday, the Virginia Tech baseball team was just 1-10 this season when trailing after seven innings.

Make that 2-10.

Virginia Tech freshman Carson DeMartini hit a walk-off, RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the fifth-ranked Hokies a 3-2 comeback win over nonleague foe Villanova on Sunday.

"Pretty cool," he said. "I've been up before in a walk-off chance and haven't gotten it done, so it was good to get it done today."

DeMartini was mobbed by his teammates after his game-winning hit.

The Hokies (33-10) trailed 2-1 after seven innings.

"Our team's full of just really gritty baseball players and we just keep grinding out there," DeMartini said. "We're tough as hell."

Sunday marked the first time this season that the Hokies won on a walk-off hit.

Tech has won 23 of its last 27 games.

The Hokies, who entered Friday rated No. 6 in the NCAA's RPI rankings, are a safe bet to not only make the NCAA tournament for the first time in nine years but to also host an NCAA regional.

"We're just a talented group of guys that work hard and we trust in each other," center fielder Gavin Cross said. "Not a lot fazes us; I think that's what makes us good. … Regardless of what happens, we just keep playing for nine innings."

Cross, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the major league draft in July, belted a solo homer off reliever Devin Rivera (1-3) to tie the game at 2 in the eighth. It was his 11th homer of the year.

"Cross gives you a really big swing, and that's what a guy like him's supposed to do," Tech coach John Szefc said. "That's why the guy is who he is."

It was the team's 86th homer of the year — the most homers Tech has hit in a season since the Hokies belted 140 in 1988.

In the top of the ninth, Tech reliever Henry Weycker gave up a single to Jack O'Reilly and walked John Whooley. AJ Hansen hit a fielder's choice bunt, with Wecyker throwing out O'Reilly out at third. Will Reiner hit a fielder's choice grounder, with Hansen out at second and Whooley moving to third.

Shippensburg graduate transfer Kiernan Higgins (2-0) relieved Weycker and retired Pat O'Neill on a grounder to get out of the jam.

"The best teams I've been around, they've had multiple options out of the bullpen. And we have that," Szefc said.

Tech's Eduardo Malinowski singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth.

Malinowski, a Texas native, graduated from Ivy League member Penn last year. He decided to transfer to Tech for his extra season of eligibility. The second baseman entered Sunday batting .277 with 10 homers.

"It's definitely a lot harder at this [ACC] level, but I had enough faith in myself and my family had enough faith in me to go this route, and I love it," he said.

After retiring the next two batters, Rivera walked Lucas Donlon to put men on first and second. DeMartini hit a ground-rule double that bounced over the left-field fence, with Malinowski scoring to win the game.

"He's prepared for that at-bat his whole life," Szefc said of DeMartini. "He's been taking at-bats mentally like that for years. That guy is as much of a baseball rat as you'll ever see."

DeMartini, who had three hits Sunday, is the No. 9 batter in the Hokies' lineup. The third baseman from Virginia Beach entered Sunday batting .326 with 11 homers.

"Tech was … the only … Power Five school that offered me or I was talking to in the recruiting process," DeMartini said. "Coach Szefc saw what nobody else saw. He saw what I saw in myself."

Another Tech freshman, starting pitcher Drue Hackenberg, also did well Sunday.

He pitched the first seven innings, allowing five hits, no earned runs and no walks while striking out two. He did not get the decision, so his record remains 8-1.

Hackenberg played for former Ferrum and major league pitcher Billy Wagner at The Miller School in Albemarle County.

"He's the best coach I've ever had in my life," Hackenberg said of Wagner.

Villanova (17-24-1) scored twice off Hackenberg in the seventh to grab a 2-1 lead. Whooley was hit by a pitch and Hansen reached first base on an error by DeMartini. O'Neill hit a two-RBI double down the left-field line. Cameron Hassert singled to left field, but left fielder Jack Hurley threw out O'Neill at home.

Tech grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Tanner Schobel's RBI double.

The Hokies beat Villanova 15-5 on Saturday night, despite trailing 5-0 after two innings. Schobel had four hits and two RBIs on Saturday.

