Depth not Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente's main concern at defensive end

The native of Touraine, France, was a late arrival last fall. He travelled home right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down international travel in March 2020, and wasn’t allowed to return to the United States until the final week of August.

The 6-foot-3, 257-pounder did not play in any games.

"When we originally recruited, that's where we liked him the most,” Fuente said. “He can play defense and he's gotten a lot bigger. He may not want to hear this, but he might keep moving closer to the play. He's 260 pounds and loves training, and loves lifting. He was on his way to becoming a very good tight end.”

Fuente said the position change came out of a recent conversation he had with Pene where the former tight end asked about his development. Fuente was honest, and said there was a much greater chance for him to have an impact on the field this season on defense than at a stacked tight end position.

They will sit down again after the season to discuss which position fits him best long term.

Fuente’s main concern at defensive end is the health of Emmanuel Belmar. Belmar was expected to be part of a first-team defensive end alongside Amare Barno, but he was sidelined during the spring from the concussion he suffered last season.