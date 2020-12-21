Despite 'bizarre year,' Virginia Tech makes it through nonleague schedule

The only hitch for Tech came last month, when a game with Temple at the Mohegan Sun was scrapped on just two days' notice because of Temple's COVID-19 issues. But the Hokies were instead able to play nationally ranked Villanova on the night they were scheduled to face Temple — and then upset the Wildcats.

Virginia Tech has played more games (eight) than any other ACC team this season.

"I'm excited that things have been able to go this smooth," Aluma said. "I was a little nervous and hesitant to how they would go, but things are going well."

"We're blessed to have these opportunities to play … [this] amount of games," guard Jalen Cone said. "Our athletic trainer, Hisham [Ziyout], he's been doing a phenomenal job, making sure we're all doing the right things."

Longwood (1-7) trailed just 34-30 at halftime, but Tech shot a sizzling 59.4% from the field in the second half.

"There was not a lot of fire and brimstone in that locker room at halftime. … Not a lot of changes; just 'Do it better,’" Young said. "We executed very well [in the second half]. I really was impressed with our passing."

Virginia Tech had seven dunks — the most for the team in Young's two seasons at the helm — and 10 3-pointers.