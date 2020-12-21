Detailed look at the salary cuts Virginia Tech athletic department announced for next year

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock sent out a department-wide email detailing salary reductions on December 2 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university put out a press release publicly announcing the cutbacks the following day, but Babcock’s letter to employees reveals new details about Tech’s plan. The university provided The Roanoke Times with the memo in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
According to Babcock, the department projected a loss of more than $45 million for the 2021 fiscal year. Tech still estimated a net shortfall of $24 million after implementing a budget reduction plan earlier in the year that included a reduction in overtime, discontinuation of car stipends, reduction in summer school spending, operation cuts and elimination of winter aid.
Tech will now put salary cuts in place effective Jan. 10, 2021 through December 24, 2021 through either temporary salary reductions or temporary workforce reductions (fewer hours).
Administrative and professional faculty (AP faculty) and university staff are facing salary reductions. The university’s board of visitors passed a resolution over the summer allowing the school to institute pay in response to budget issues. The sliding scale for the salary cuts protects employees making less than $40,000.
Classified staff, employees who began state employment prior to July 1, 2006, face a reduction in hours on a similar sliding scale.
Babcock addressed the pay cuts for the first time when spoke to reporters last week to announce he was retaining football coach Justin Fuente. It was the first time Babcock spoke to reporters since September.
“Any time you have to eliminate positions or pay cuts, it’s not a lot of fun, but we felt like if we were going to ask everybody else to sacrifice, we better put our own skin in the game,” Babcock said.
Babcock declined to announce the number of employees that were laid off citing the university’s policy not to comment on human resource issues. He said the goal was for the layoffs and pay cuts to save the university an additional $15 million.
Salary reductions
- $40k Below: 0%
- $40k-$50k: 2.5%
- $50k-$65k: 5.0%
- $65k-115k: 7.5%
- $115k: 10%
Temporary Workforce reduction
- $40k-$50k: 39 hours per week
- $50k-$65k: 38 hours per week
- $65k-115k: 37 hours per week
- $115k: 36 hours per week
