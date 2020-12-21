Detailed look at the salary cuts Virginia Tech athletic department announced for next year

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock sent out a department-wide email detailing salary reductions on December 2 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university put out a press release publicly announcing the cutbacks the following day, but Babcock’s letter to employees reveals new details about Tech’s plan. The university provided The Roanoke Times with the memo in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

According to Babcock, the department projected a loss of more than $45 million for the 2021 fiscal year. Tech still estimated a net shortfall of $24 million after implementing a budget reduction plan earlier in the year that included a reduction in overtime, discontinuation of car stipends, reduction in summer school spending, operation cuts and elimination of winter aid.

Tech will now put salary cuts in place effective Jan. 10, 2021 through December 24, 2021 through either temporary salary reductions or temporary workforce reductions (fewer hours).