Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock’s five-year contract extension sweetens bonus structure

Under the new terms, Babcock will receive $25,000 if the team makes a bowl game, $50,000 (noncumulative) if the Hokies make the FBS Playoff.

He will also receive a bonus based on how many games the football team wins — he gets a $25,000 bonus for six wins, $50,000 for eight wins, $75,000 for 10 wins and $100,000 for 12 wins. The regular season win bonuses are non-cumulative with each other, but are in addition to the bowl bonuses.

Babcock also agreed to forego the $10,000 ticket bonus he likely would have received this year for football and men’s basketball season tickets going up 10% since the pandemic “artificially skewed” the numbers.

The parties also agreed to end the Director’s Cup incentive — he was due a bonus of $50,000 for a top 30 finish and an additional $50,000 for a top 25 ranking — on June 30, 2026.

Tech also laid out a new schedule of stipulated damages running through 2026 that detail the amount Babcock would owe the school if he terminates the contract early. He would owe $1 million to the school through Dec. 15, 2022, and the amount decreases until he would owe no damages after Dec. 15, 2026.

