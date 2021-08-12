Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock’s five-year contract extension sweetens bonus structure

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock’s latest contract extension doesn’t alter his overall compensation, but features some notable changes to the bonus structure of the previous extension he signed in 2016.
The university provided The Roanoke Times with Babcock's latest contract on Thursday in response to a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.
Babcock signed a five-year extension on Aug. 3 that runs through June 30, 2029. The base salary of $635,000 annually laid out previously with a merit raise raise of no less than 5% remains the same.
His retention bonus will increase beginning with the 2023 calendar year to $250,000 — an increase of $20,000 — and go up to $275,000 in the calendar year 2026. Babcock’s annual deferred compensation will go up to $150,000 (from $100,000) starting in the calendar year 2024 and to $175,000 in the calendar year 2026.
One of the biggest changes to the contract is related to the football team’s performance.
Babcock’s previous contract paid out compensation equal to one and one-half month’s salary if Tech made a bowl game and two months salary if the bowl game was part of the College Football Playoff. He would earn an additional $25,000 if the team won the national title game.
Under the new terms, Babcock will receive $25,000 if the team makes a bowl game, $50,000 (noncumulative) if the Hokies make the FBS Playoff.
He will also receive a bonus based on how many games the football team wins — he gets a $25,000 bonus for six wins, $50,000 for eight wins, $75,000 for 10 wins and $100,000 for 12 wins. The regular season win bonuses are non-cumulative with each other, but are in addition to the bowl bonuses.
Babcock also agreed to forego the $10,000 ticket bonus he likely would have received this year for football and men’s basketball season tickets going up 10% since the pandemic “artificially skewed” the numbers.
The parties also agreed to end the Director’s Cup incentive — he was due a bonus of $50,000 for a top 30 finish and an additional $50,000 for a top 25 ranking — on June 30, 2026.
Tech also laid out a new schedule of stipulated damages running through 2026 that detail the amount Babcock would owe the school if he terminates the contract early. He would owe $1 million to the school through Dec. 15, 2022, and the amount decreases until he would owe no damages after Dec. 15, 2026.