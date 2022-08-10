Detroit Tigers call up former Virginia Tech outfielder Kerry Carpenter

The Detroit Tigers announced after their game Tuesday night that they have promoted former Virginia Tech outfielder Kerry Carpenter from Triple-A Toledo.

Carpenter was expected to make his major league debut Wednesday night.

Carpenter was drafted by Detroit in the 19th round in 2019, back when the draft had 40 rounds. He hit .272 with 13 doubles, 10 homers, 45 RBIs and 44 runs for the Hokies as a junior that year.

Carpenter, who was promoted from Double-A Erie to Toledo in June, has belted 30 homers this year – tops in the minor leagues.

He becomes the fourth ex-Hokie who is currently in the majors, joining Chad Pinder (Oakland), Joe Mantiply (Arizona) and Packy Naughton (St. Louis).