Developing depth at QB behind Braxton Burmeister is a top priority for Virginia Tech in fall camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is as confident as ever in Braxton Burmeister.
Tech coach Justin Fuente was bullish on the offense’s potential when he spoke to reporters at the ACC Kickoff last week in Charlotte, and Burmeister’s development was a key reason why.
The team didn’t have a quarterback competition for the starting spot during spring camp for the first time in Fuente’s tenure. Burmeister took most of the team’s No. 1 reps, and the same set up will apply this fall.
Fuente still has concerns about the quarterback going into fall camp, but they are mostly centered around the backup spot.
“Yeah, it does,” Fuente said, when asked if he was concerned about the team’s depth. “We’ve got to continue to push those guys along.”
Tech has called on its backup quarterback for extended stretches each of the last three seasons.
Former starter Josh Jackson suffered a season-ending leg injury three weeks into the 2018 season.
The Hokies used their top three quarterbacks in 2019 with Ryan Willis winning the job out of fall camp. He got benched after a slow start for Hendon Hooker, and Quincy Patterson played as well when Hooker was sidelined for a couple weeks with an injury.
Tech played a similar game of musical chairs at quarterback last year with the job going from Buremsiter to Hooker and back again. The team had to play three quarterbacks in a single game for the second time in three years in a loss to Clemson.
It was that Clemson game that gave Tech a glimpse of what Knox Kadum could do. Kadum redshirted in 2019 after signing with the Hokies out of Rome High School.
Over his four-year career as a starter he completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 7,400 yards with 76 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and rushed for 2,414 yards and 37 touchdowns leading Rome to back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017.
Kadum was 4 of 6 for 68 yards, and ran the ball six times for 24 yards against Clemson. He was in the game for the entire fourth quarter, and brought the offense across midfield on three of the team’s four possessions.
“Knox got thrown in there against Clemson and was OK, right?” Fuente said. “Like, was out there competing, which is good to see. He continues to work his tail off. But we have to continue to evaluate what they can and can’t do if the time comes when we need him.”
Knox maintained his No. 2 spot on the depth chart ahead of Texas A&M transfer Connor Blumrick. Blumrick spent the last two seasons playing tight end and running back, and Fuente said he needed to knock off some significant rust during spring camp. He went live in the team’s final scrimmage, and made a strong impression.
Fuente is also waiting to see where true freshman Tahj Bullock fits in. The 6-foot-4, 231-pounder was a three-star signee out of St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey. He had a breakout season as a junior leading the team to a state title with 2,700-plus total yards of offense and 32 touchdowns.
“To be honest with you, at least me personally, he’s one of the better quarterbacks that I’ve seen,” St. Peter’s offensive coordinator Ryan O’Flaherty said, last year. “I’ve been coaching close to 15 years now. Just the whole package.”