Developing depth at QB behind Braxton Burmeister is a top priority for Virginia Tech in fall camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is as confident as ever in Braxton Burmeister.

Tech coach Justin Fuente was bullish on the offense’s potential when he spoke to reporters at the ACC Kickoff last week in Charlotte, and Burmeister’s development was a key reason why.

The team didn’t have a quarterback competition for the starting spot during spring camp for the first time in Fuente’s tenure. Burmeister took most of the team’s No. 1 reps, and the same set up will apply this fall.

Fuente still has concerns about the quarterback going into fall camp, but they are mostly centered around the backup spot.

“Yeah, it does,” Fuente said, when asked if he was concerned about the team’s depth. “We’ve got to continue to push those guys along.”

Tech has called on its backup quarterback for extended stretches each of the last three seasons.

Former starter Josh Jackson suffered a season-ending leg injury three weeks into the 2018 season.

The Hokies used their top three quarterbacks in 2019 with Ryan Willis winning the job out of fall camp. He got benched after a slow start for Hendon Hooker, and Quincy Patterson played as well when Hooker was sidelined for a couple weeks with an injury.