Don’t overlook these three things Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said on Wednesday

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry offered some newsworthy updates on Wednesday.

According to Pry, Thomas will be evaluated “week by week” thanks to an undisclosed injury he suffered in camp.

Pry had more to say beyond those headline grabbing updates, and here are three things he mentioned that shouldn’t be overlooked…

Jaden Keller has arrived

The hints are becoming less subtle.

Pry mentioned both Jaden Keller and Keli Lawson on Wednesday when asked about the linebackers standing out, but it’s what he said about Alan Tisdale that deserves some attention.

“Alan Tisdale is obviously in the mix, we got Tisdale playing some will (weak-side linebacker), we may start looking at him at mic (middle linebacker) a little bit,” Pry said.

That would be a huge change for Tisdale, who has played outside linebacker throughout his entire career. Training him at multiple spots would make sense if the plan is to have Keller start or split reps at the will.

Keller has wowed the coaching staff with his physical transformation in the weight room and has the athleticism Pry covets.

“When he knows what he’s doing, he plays as fast as anybody on the defense,” Pry said.

Tech might be able to hide some of that inexperience with Dax Hollifield, one of the most veteran players on the team, set to start at middle linebacker. Defensive coordinator Chris Marve, who is also the linebackers coach, has made Hollifield learn the ins-and-outs of every position and Keller could lean on him as he gets comfortable in a more prominent role.

The new guard

Virginia Tech had the same five offensive linemen working together with the first-team offensive line the entire spring with Silas Dzansi at left tackle, Jesse Hanson at left guard, Johnny Jordan at center, Kaden Moore at right guard and Parker Clements at right tackle.

Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph made it clear that the group wasn’t set in stone, but the Hokies lacked any experienced options absent a transfer.

While the coaching staff didn’t sign anybody out of the portal, mid-year enrollee Braelin Moore, Kaden’s brother, changed positions from the defensive tackle to the interior of the offensive line.

He’s apparently a quick study.

“I think Braelin he's smart for a young guy,” Pry said, on Wednesday. “He's mature, he's talented. I think it was absolutely the right thing moving him over to the offensive line. He's got traits that say d-tackle, but he's positioned himself, he's in the conversation for playing time."

That could be as a backup, but Pry also said they had a competition “going on at the one guard spot.” Kaden won a starting job in similar fashion by simply outplaying everyone for extended stretches in fall camp last year.

It’s another position to keep an eye on as the season gets closer.

Trading places

Virginia Tech running backs Keshawn King and Chance Black have been on a collision course throughout the offseason.

They have similar skill sets and builds at a position where there’s not enough reps to go around.

Black, a redshirt freshman out of South Carolina, received a lot of attention from Pry in the spring, but the competition seems to have brought out the best in King.

“Needs to be a big role,” Pry said. “He's our most explosive player whether he's at tailback, whether he's at slot or motioning out to a flanker. He's a dynamic guy. We are going to ask a lot of him.”

That’s high praise on a team that isn't lacking dynamic athletes including Black, Da’Wain Lofton, Tucker Holloway and Cole Beck.

King remains behind Thomas (when healthy) and Holston for the starting spot, but with Tech lacking depth at receiver and putting a premium on playmaking abilities, King could get asked to do a lot more than he has the last two years.