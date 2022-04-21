'Dream year' for Virginia Tech pole vaulter Rachel Baxter

BLACKSBURG — Being a pole vaulter is both physically and mentally challenging.

Even for a champion such as Virginia Tech's Rachel Baxter.

"It's definitely tough to throw yourself over a bar and trust your life on a pole," she said in a recent interview.

"You're holding onto something that's bending. People have died pole vaulting. A lot of things can go wrong. You can land in the box. You can land back on the runway. You can miss the pit."

So why do it?

"Because it's fun. It's a challenge. I love flying through the air," she said. "It happens quick, but when you feel a perfect jump, it's almost slow motion — just kind of going over the bar and seeing it stay up there. It's a really fun feeling to know that you did it right."

And there is always a new height to conquer.

"Sky's the limit," she said.

Baxter graduated from Tech in May 2021, but she returned as a graduate student to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave Division I athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That decision paid off at the ACC indoor track and field championships in February, when she became the first male or female pole vaulter to ever win four consecutive ACC indoor titles. She vaulted 15 feet, 1 1/2 inches, breaking the ACC record and her own school mark.

She topped herself at the NCAA indoor championships in Birmingham, Alabama, last month, when she became the first Hokie to ever win an NCAA title in the pole vault. The five-time first-team All-American vaulted 15-1 3/4, breaking her own ACC and school records. It was the fifth-best height in NCAA history.

"I inspire myself sometimes [with] what I've been able to accomplish," she said. "It's a dream year."

Former gymnast

Baxter grew up in Orange County, California. She lived about 20 minutes from Disneyland, so she went there a lot as a kid.

Her passion was gymnastics. She was a gymnast for 11 years.

Her high school's track and field coach wanted to add a pole vaulter to his team and approached Baxter after learning she was a gymnast. She took up the pole vault as a ninth-grader.

"A lot of gymnasts go into pole vault," she said. "Vault is one of the events in gymnastics where you're running down the runway and running onto something. So just stick something in your hand and kind of go from there. It was kind of an easy transition for me.

"Running at an object is a little disconcerting for some people, … [but I already had] that from gymnastics — you start at one spot and you're kind of aiming and you want to stick the landing."

She found her new sport more appealing than gymnastics.

"I don't have to be perfect. An ugly jump, as long as the bar stays up, it counts," he said.

She quit gymnastics after her ninth-grade year, figuring there were more college scholarships for pole vaulters than gymnasts.

Baxter became so good that in the summer after her sophomore year of high school, she competed in the world under-18 championships in Colombia. It was the first of five times she has competed for Team USA in her career.

After her junior year of high school, she competed in the world under-20 championships in Poland. At the meet, she met Hokies pole vault coach Bob Phillips and then-Tech pole vaulter Deakin Volz.

"Seeing Deakin win gold [at that meet] definitely put Tech on my radar of a school I should be interested in," she said.

She committed to Tech in the fall of her senior year, reaping a partial scholarship offer that has since been upgraded to a full grant. She was the program's first recruit from California since Dave Cianelli became the director of track and field and cross country in 2001.

"I'd lived in California my whole life, so I kind of wanted to experience something else," she said. "I kind of fell in love with Blacksburg."

'Struggling mentally'

The 5-foot-4, 125-pound Baxter has thrived even though she is not as tall as most standout pole vaulters.

"There's little things here and there that make the pole vault a little bit more advantageous for taller individuals," she said. "But I try to make it work for me. … I've been building my strength. I've been trying to be a little bit faster. … And my takeoff's been getting a little better."

"She's really worked on her technique … and her speed," Cianelli said.

As a Tech freshman, Baxter finished fourth at the 2018 NCAA outdoor championships.

As a sophomore, she began her string of four straight ACC indoor crowns and finished sixth at the 2019 NCAA indoor meet. Her outdoor season was cut short when she injured her leg in a bicycle accident.

At the 2020 ACC indoor meet, she not only won another title but helped the Tech women claim the team championship.

In March 2020, she arrived in New Mexico to compete in the NCAA indoor championships. But the day before that meet was to begin, the championships were canceled because of the pandemic. The entire outdoor season was canceled as well.

Last year, she won her third straight ACC indoor title and took fourth at the NCAA indoor meet. She had trouble with the wind at the ACC outdoor meet, coming away with third place. She was unable to clear the bar even once at the NCAA outdoor meet.

She said she struggled with her confidence last year.

"I've been struggling mentally a little bit the last couple years during practice, during meets," she said. "It really showed at [outdoor] nationals.

"I wasn't strong mentally last year. I'm still struggling a little bit. I know I've become a national champion, but I still have low days."

Baxter said working with Tech sports psychologist and associate athletic director Gary Barnett has helped her be more confident this year.

"He's kind of just reminding me, 'You know how to do it. You know what you're doing,’" she said. "It's learning to trust myself again … and build that kind of confidence back up."

At the ACC indoor meet in Blacksburg in February, Baxter achieved her goal of winning a fourth straight ACC indoor title. She also helped the Tech women tie Duke for the team championship.

She then won the NCAA crown.

"I knew if I just kept doing what I had done all season, kind of trust myself, trust Bob, trust my training, I knew I had a real shot at winning it. And I did," said Baxter, who helped Tech finish sixth in the women's team standings at the NCAAs.

Phillips has coached numerous All-Americans in his 37 years as Tech's pole vault coach, but this was the first time one of his pupils had won an NCAA title.

"It was a really special moment to become national champion and win it for Bob," she said. "Through the highs and the lows, … he's always believed in me."

"She's definitely the best vaulter that's come through the program," Phillips said. "That's just a rare combination of athletic ability and determination and focus."

Baxter plans to finish work on her master's degree in human nutrition, food and exercise in December.

Baxter, who took 14th at the U.S. Olympic trials last year, has her sights set on the 2024 trials. She plans to live in Blacksburg for another two years so she can continue to train with Phillips.

But she isn't done competing for the Hokies just yet. She recently began the final outdoor season of her college career.

She made a triumphant return to California last weekend. Competing in front of family and friends, she finished first in the USA Track and Field Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays.

Perhaps she can add ACC and NCAA outdoor titles to her collection.

"I'm hoping for big things this outdoor season," she said. "But I'm just trying to have fun."

