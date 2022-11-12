Duke hands Hokies 7th straight loss

DURHAM, N.C. – After three straight one-possession losses, Virginia Tech bucked that trend in an undesirable way on Saturday.

Duke scored 24 straight points after an early Tech touchdown and defeated the Hokies 24-7 in front of a sparse audience at Wallace Wade Stadium.

“We’ve got to play better, we’ve got to coach better,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “You get what you emphasize. We’ve got to emphasize the fundamentals and be better there.”

The Hokies (2-8, 1-6 ACC) have lost seven straight games for the first time since 1951, when they finished 2-8 in their first year under coach Frank Moseley. That was 30 years before they changed their mascot name from Gobblers to Hokies.

“I’m not going to lie: It is frustrating,” Tech linebacker Keli Lawson said. “It is hard, but we’ve just got to fight through it. Adversity comes with this sport.”

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 48 yards and a score, piloting on offense that held the ball for 38 minutes and 59 seconds.

“Unlike most quarterbacks we’ve gone against this season, that’s a real athlete back there,” Lawson said. “So we’ve got to be wary of both the receivers outside and the quarterback, who has the ability to scramble. That’s a big emphasis, and I just believe we didn’t execute the way we were supposed to.”

Duke (6-3, 3-2) put the game out of reach with a two-play sequence early in the fourth quarter. Jordan Moore made a one-handed catch to convert a fourth-and-5 before Leonard hit Jontavis Roberson for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 24-7.

“I think we got tired out there,” Pry said. “I think we played too many plays. It’s been lopsided. We’ve got to control the ball better, earn first downs. And we just fight and claw defensively to hang on, and when we don’t get some help, it just makes it too much to overcome.”

Tech quarterback Grant Wells threw an interception while under pressure on Tech’s next possession, extinguishing any remaining hope for the Hokies.

Duke consistently hassled Wells in the pocket and hogged the ball on offense, outgaining the Hokies 427 yards to 281.

“We got to stay on schedule,” Wells said. “I think that’s what’s hurting us the majority of the season. We’re getting into second-and-longs which lead to third-and-long, third-and-medium. Those are low-percentage just in the nature of them.”

Trailing 17-7 midway through the third quarter, Tech drove to the Duke 21-yard before turning the ball over on downs. A high-risk pass intended for Kaleb Smith in the end zone fell incomplete on fourth-and-4.

The Blue Devils took their first lead with 6:32 left in the second quarter, when Leonard hit a wide-open Nicky Dalmolin for a 24-yard touchdown. That came one play after Leonard converted a fourth-and-7 with a 13-yard pass to Jontavis Robertson.

Tech’s defense otherwise did a solid job minimizing the damage in the first half. The Hokies forced two field goal attempts, including one that was missed. Tech freshman Mansoor Delane snuffed out another promising Duke drive with his first career interception on the Tech 2-yard line.

The Hokies attacked Duke’s 112th-ranked pass defense immediately and were rewarded for it on their second snap. Wells put the perfect touch on a deep pass to Da’Wain Lofton, who made an over-the-shoulder grab for a 53-yard touchdown that gave Tech a quick 7-0 lead.

Tech had a chance to tie the game late in the first half, but John Love was well short on a 50-yard field goal attempt.

The Hokies have lost eight games in a season for the first time since 1991. They close the year with back-to-back in-state opponents in Liberty and Virginia.

“I expect us to play better. I do,” Pry said. “I also have a pretty good idea where we’re at. It’s my job to encourage this team, to be positive, and to get us better. And that’s what we’re doing.

“There are good things – there will be good things on this film that we can build on. But we’ve certainly got some work to do. We’ve got to build depth. We’ve got some good players. We don’t have enough of them.”