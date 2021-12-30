Duke-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This will be Duke’s first game against Tech since Virginia native, Olympian and former Tennessee and WNBA star Kara Lawson was named the Blue Devils’ coach in July 2020. Duke played only four games last season. … Duke’s lone loss this season was to No. 1 South Carolina (55-46) on Dec. 15. … Duke cracked the Associated Press Top 25 after a Dec. 2 win over then-No. 9 Iowa. … Tech’s Aisha Sheppard has been named one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, which is presented to a women’s basketball player each year for her basketball and academic excellence, community service and character. Sheppard finished work on her master’s degree this month. Tech is one of three schools to have both a candidate for both the women’s basketball honor and the men’s basketball honor (Justyn Mutts). … With her two 3-pointers in the Dec. 19 win at Florida State, Sheppard moved past ex-North Carolina star Ivory Latta into sole possession of second place on the ACC list for career 3-pointers with 347. Former Louisville star Asia Durr owns the record with 374. … Freshman Shayeann Day-Wilson averages 12.9 points for Duke, while Texas transfer Celeste Taylor averages 12.7 points and 6.9 rebounds. Elizabeth Kitley averages 18.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for Tech.