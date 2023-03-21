BLACKSBURG — Silas Dzansi’s phone began broadcasting alerts around midday Feb. 21. He finally took a look and saw a tweet from the Memphis Showboats of the USFL. It contained a photo of Dzansi as the organization’s ninth-round selection in the league’s college draft.

The offensive lineman was in Tampa, Florida, busily preparing for Virginia Tech’s pro day and an opportunity to impress NFL scouts. He was initially caught off guard by the late-round selection but came to appreciate the position he was in one month before pro day.

If his NFL dreams don’t come to fruition, he can still play professionally in the USFL.

“It was definitely a surprise, but it’s definitely a backup plan,” Dzansi said Monday. “My main focus is the NFL, so that’s what I’m leaning towards and hoping I get that.”

Dzansi and running back Jalen Holston were both selected in the USFL college draft back in February, with Holston being picked by the New Jersey Generals. Dzansi was taken with the 67th overall selection and Holston’s name was called two picks later.

“It’s a very great opportunity, I think. I’m very grateful for this amazing experience,” Holston said. “I was able to talk to the New Jersey GM [Billy Devaney] and just let them know that right now my focus is on the NFL, but I’m very honored to know that if that doesn’t work, I do have somewhere to go.”

The USFL’s second season begins April 15 and 16, and the season’s third week is when the NFL Draft is slated to be held in Kansas City.

Dzansi and Holston both said the Showboats and Generals, respectively, were allowing them to focus on preparing for the NFL and keeping their names in the draft. If neither player is selected in the seven-round draft or signed as an undrafted free agent, both are welcomed to join their respective USFL franchise with seven weeks remaining in the regular season.

The USFL’s season starting in April allows both players the opportunity to focus on an NFL chance, while the XFL season has been in full swing since Feb. 18.

“That is a blessing knowing they’re starting in April to know that I do have time to think about it,” Holston said. “It’s a blessing to have it. I’m very thankful for it.”

Dzansi and Holston met with scouts from both the NFL and USFL during their respective all-star games in January. Dzansi played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and Holston was in the Tropical Bowl with former Tech teammate Dax Hollifield.

Dzansi completed offensive line drills Monday with teammate Johnny Jordan, while Holston worked with wide receiver Jadan Blue and tight ends Ty Eller and Connor Blumrick in the skill position drills.

Defensive linemen TyJuan Garbutt and Jaylen Griffith also took part in pro day.

“I definitely thought I looked good,” Dzansi said. “Some of the scouts who said they watched me at the NFLPA game, they thought I looked and moved pretty well in that game, as well.”

Dzansi played between 335 and 340 pounds while serving as the Hokies’ left tackle last season. He dropped to 330 pounds for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and weighed in at 320 pounds for pro day.

“I’ve got my knees feeling better, I feel much lighter on my feet, I was moving around a lot faster than I was when I first started training,” he said, adding most of his weight loss came while working at Yo Murphy’s House of Athlete. “Overall, I’ve got my body feeling better.”

Dzansi said he had “a little groin tweak” during his second 40-yard dash and focused on the position work instead of the other running drills.

Holston, who has trained with noted performance coach Chip Smith in Norcross, Georgia, said he is in the best shape of his life and wanted to showcase his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield during the position drills.

He tied for a team-high five receptions in the Tropical Bowl and did not attempt a rush in the all-star game.

Holston rushed for 1,235 yards and 10 touchdowns in his six seasons with the Hokies. He totaled career highs of 321 yards and five touchdowns this past season, with a 99-yard, three-touchdown outing in his final collegiate game at Liberty.

The focus for him in preparing for a professional career has been on catching the ball so he can be a potential every-down tailback.

“I love how well I caught the ball,” Holston said of how he performed Monday. “Grant [Wells] threw it very well, put it in every possible position to make me have the best catches. That was one thing I really liked, just being able to show them I can catch the ball for the first time.”