BLACKSBURG — A blanket was peeking out of a dresser inside Steven Jerry’s office this particular spring morning in 2007. Another late night resulted in the William and Mary running backs coach sleeping in his office, and the blanket wasn’t fully in the dresser when Elijah Brooks walked in to discuss how the upcoming spring practice was going to unfold.

Brooks, who recently completed his playing career with the Tribe and was serving as a graduate assistant during the spring, inquired about the blanket. Jerry explained coaches opted to sleep in their offices when they burned the midnight oil and early meetings were scheduled the following day.

It came as a bit of shock to Brooks that coaches would sacrifice the comfort of their beds just to save a few minutes.

“On that day, I said, ‘Oh no, I will never be a coach,’” Brooks said with a laugh Tuesday.

The former tailback, a major contributor on three William & Mary teams, found his way into coaching not long after issuing that declaration of never being a coach. It took him 16 years before he returned to the commonwealth, this time as the running backs coach at Virginia Tech.

He is wrapping up his first spring with the program after being hired one month ago following a four-year stint at the same position with Maryland.

“It was definitely unexpected, but it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Brooks explained of the move. “You try to plan your moves and things like that, but sometimes you’re afforded an opportunity that’s unexpected and you’ve got to run with it.”

Brooks was planning on sharing the same campus with his former basketball coach at DeMatha Catholic High School, Mike Jones, who was an assistant on Mike Young’s staff.

Jones, though, departed last week to take the same position at Maryland.

“He and I are really close,” Brooks said, jokingly adding Jones was his high school basketball coach when Brooks was 40 pounds lighter. “He was my mentor when he was the head coach at DeMatha and I was the head football coach at DeMatha, and so I saw an opportunity for us to come here, kind of unite, and as soon as I landed, he was heading out. I wish him the best, but I’m definitely glad to be here.”

Brooks’ hiring was a bit unexpected with the positions Hokies coach Brent Pry needed to fill on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn left for the offensive coordinator position at Cincinnati in late February and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph took the same position at Notre Dame in early March.

Ron Crook was hired as the offensive line coach, while Brooks’ arrival meant offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen shifted to overseeing the quarterbacks for the first time in his career.

Pry already had a strong rapport with Brooks dating back to Brooks’ time as football coach at DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland, and it was just a matter of seeing whether there was mutual interest in leaving Maryland to join the Hokies.

“When they had an opening, they were familiar with me and they reached out to gauge my interest,” Brooks said, “and seeing what Virginia Tech is building here was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Brooks developed a reputation of getting the most out of his running backs during his four seasons with the Terrapins. Jake Funk led the bowl subdivision in yards per carry (8.6) and ranked eighth in the nation with 129 rushing yards per game in 2020, and Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland each rushed for at least eight touchdowns in the 2019 campaign.

Brooks’ task this spring has been developing a running back corps that needs to establish itself after a dreadful 2022 campaign.

The Hokies ranked 113th out of 131 FBS teams by averaging 110.2 rushing yards per game. Leading rusher Keshawn King (443 yards) entered the transfer portal and second-leading rusher Jalen Holston (321) exhausted his eligibility.

That has opened the door for Malachi Thomas and North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten to get the main reps this spring. Thomas only played in three games last season while battling an ankle injury, while Tuten rushed for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final season with the Aggies.

Those two, along with the rest of the young running back corps, were introduced to Brooks two days prior to the beginning of spring practice. It didn’t take long for Brooks to make a good first impression.

“He makes sure we’re getting it and learning it in the best way that we know how so we can apply it when we come out onto the field,” Thomas said of Brooks’ coaching style.

Brooks spent a few minutes Tuesday morning just with the running backs and calmly told them that he felt they were “off” during the practice. It wasn’t a fire and brimstone message to fire up his players; it was a reassuring message that he knew they had more in them.

He explained that the coaching mentality comes from Morgan Wootten, the legendary boys basketball coach at DeMatha, and Brooks saw Wootten communicate with his players without demeaning them.

Brooks did that during his lengthy tenure as an assistant and head coach with DeMatha's football program before he joined Mike Locksley’s staff at Maryland.

Brooks never envisioned being a coach, especially after seeing the types of sacrifices Jerry had to make back in 2007. He returned to his alma mater to be a teacher in 2007 and intended to only help out with the football program.

He said coaching became his calling after being around the players. It didn’t take long to realize why coaches like Jerry would make those daily sacrifices.

“I have a blow-up mattress,” Brooks revealed when asked if he sleeps in his office. “… I tell [Jerry] all the time, I understand the commitment that you have to have at this level. I appreciate him for everything that he did for me.”