The most decorated player in Virginia Tech women’s basketball history is returning to the university for one more season.

Senior center Elizabeth Kitley, who helped the Tech women's basketball team reach the Final Four this year, announced Sunday afternoon on Twitter that she has decided to return to Tech.

"I'm Back!" she tweeted, along with the words "Let's gooooo."

The WNBA prospect had told her parents earlier Sunday that she had decided to return to Tech to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s had so much fun the past couple years, especially this year with this group,” Kitley’s father, Ralph Kitley, said Sunday in a phone interview from Blacksburg. “She realized that she has the opportunity to do it more one year. Why not?

“Fingers crossed, anything can happen, but if things continue the way they are, that [WNBA draft opportunity] will still be there next year. Whereas once you’re gone from here, Virginia Tech, you’re done. I think that’s the main thing. … The finality of it, I think, might have been staring at her in the face.”

With Kitley joining junior point guard Georgia Amoore as returning starters, Tech will now doubt be viewed as a top contender to make the Final Four again next season. Coach Kenny Brooks’ Hokies will boast two of the brightest stars in women's basketball.

There could also be a third returning starter. Senior guard Cayla King could also opt to return to Tech for her extra year of eligibility.

Kitley and Amoore are roommates and best friends. Kitley and King are also close friends; the two have been teammates since high school.

“[Kitley] and Cayla, Georgia, Taylor [Geiman, a senior reserve], those girls have been together for so many years,” Ralph Kitley said. “That definitely played into it because she really loves these girls. Also Coach Brooks — she is very appreciative of everything Coach Brooks has done for her. I think there’s a loyalty there.”

In a mock WNBA draft on ESPN.com last week, the 6-foot-6 Kitley was projected to be taken by Atlanta with the eighth overall pick in the April 10 draft.

Under WNBA rules, Kitley had only until 48 hours after Tech's Final Four loss Friday night to renounce her remaining year of eligibility and declare for the draft.

“We discussed [whether or not she would enter the draft] for probably two, three months here and there,” said Ralph Kitley, a former Wake Forest center. “Her goal during the season was to not focus on it. I knew Coach Brooks and her were talking. Within the last couple weeks, I felt like she was coming back.

“I was hoping she’d come back.”

This year, Kitley helped the Hokies advance to the Elite Eight and the Final Four for the first time in school history. Tech also landed a No. 1 seed in the NCAAs for the first time and won the ACC tournament for the first time. The Hokies broke the school records for overall wins (31) and ACC wins (14). Tech rose to a school-record No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25. Tech got to host NCAA tournament action for the first time since 2004.

Did the Final Four loss to LSU motivate Kitley to return to Tech?

“It did whet her appetite for another opportunity to do that,” Ralph Kitley said. “They have accomplished a lot, but I think the opportunity to try it again is there in the back of her mind.”

Of course, there are no guarantees Tech will be as successful next season. Was Kitley tempted to turn pro now and leave Tech on the high note of the best season in program history?

“The opportunity to maybe do it [again], to play with these girls, to play for Coach Brooks again, I think everything else outweighed that,” Ralph Kitley said.

Kitley was named an Associated Press second-team All-American this year after making the third team a year ago.

But ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo had said in an interview last week that she would like to see Kitley return to Tech and improve her chances of making a WNBA roster by honing her outside shot.

“Just because you’re a first-round pick, it doesn’t mean you’re going to make a roster," Lobo said last week. "And I’m not saying she won’t make a roster. … She’s got a really nice game. [But] I think it would help any post player of her size … to make a team if they had a consistent shot from the outside.”

Ralph Kitley agrees with Lobo’s opinion but left the basketball advice to Brooks.

“Anybody can benefit from another year to improve,” Ralph Kitley said. “I agree with that, but her and Coach Brooks have been talking about the basketball piece.”

Kitley owns the Tech career records for points (2,048), blocks (271), baskets (831), double-doubles (57) and field-goal percentage (55.1%).

"She means a lot to this program," Amoore said after the Final Four loss last week. "The face of Virginia Tech.

"Virginia Tech loves her and she loves Virginia Tech."

Ralph Kitley echoed those sentiments about his daughter’s love for Tech.

“[Kitley] adores Virginia Tech and Hokie Nation,” Kitley said of his daughter. “Her and Cayla and Georgia and [teammate] Chloe [Brooks] and [Elizabeth’s sister] Raven were at the [Tech] softball game today. … I don’t think she’s ready to move on.

“And she’s a young senior, keep that in mind. She won’t be 22 until Sept. 17.”

For the second straight season, Kitley was named the ACC player of the year. She also was named the ACC women's basketball scholar-athlete of the year for the second straight season. She plans to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in human nutrition, foods and exercise.

Kitley had to deal with physical defenses who often double- or triple-teamed her. But she still averaged a team-high 18.2 points. She also averaged a team-high 10.7 rebounds and a team-best 2.4 blocks. She broke the Tech single-season record for baskets (260).

"That woman cops a beating every single night — elbows thrown, all of that," Amoore said.

Ralph Kitley wondered if his daughter might have had her fill of how she has been defended in college and would be ready to turn pro.

“I was wondering if she might be ready to move on, away from that,” Ralph Kitley said. “The other factors outweighed it.”