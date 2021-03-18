'Erratic' Florida first obstacle for Virginia Tech in NCAAs

"In Blacksburg, I was actually looking at the ring I won back in high school. It was just motivating me so much, just looking at it and saying, 'I'll have this forever.’

"Being here is an experience that I'll have forever. And to come out here and really make a statement, put Virginia Tech on the map even more than we already have, … that's something that I'll always cherish."

The Hokies (15-6) have endured two long layoffs because of COVID-19 concerns. They have played just three games since Feb. 6, losing two of them.

After going 16 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies lost 69-53 to Georgia Tech on Feb. 23. Four days later, the Hokies squashed Wake Forest.

Then came another COVID-19 pause. After going 11 straight days without playing a game, Tech lost 81-73 to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament last Thursday.

"It's the contact, it's the physicality that you lose sight of," Young said. "That game experience that when you're off 10 days, two weeks, it does take its toll.

"I do feel a lot better coming into the NCAA Tournament."

Tech will again be without the services of injured reserve Jalen Cone, but Young is not worried about his bench scoring.