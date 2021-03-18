'Erratic' Florida first obstacle for Virginia Tech in NCAAs

For the first time, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team is a double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament.
But Hokies coach Mike Young is used to steering double-digit seeds. Wofford was a double-digit seed in four of its five NCAA Tournament appearances under Young.
So Young is not fretting about Tech only being a No. 10 seed when it meets seventh-seeded Florida in a first-round game at 12:15 p.m. Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
"The seed really is immaterial," Young said on a video conference this week. "The matchup is what is most important.
"Is this matchup ideal? No. They've got good players."
Florida is 14-9 overall and finished fifth in the Southeastern Conference with a 9-7 league mark. The Gators have lost three of their last four games, including a defeat in the SEC quarterfinals.
The Gators had to reinvent themselves after SEC preseason player of the year Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court in a Dec. 12 loss to Florida State. He has been sidelined since that game.
"We're a little bit more erratic than we would've been," Florida coach Mike White said this week. "We'd be a little bit more consistent [with Johnson], of course, both offensively and defensively.
"It's a team with a new identity, a different identity. A team that can really look good in spurts and hopefully down this stretch … can look good a little bit more consistently."
All-SEC first-team point guard Tre Mann, a sophomore, averages 16.0 points. He was rated this month as the No. 17 prospect for this year's NBA draft by ESPN.
Wabissa Bede will be tasked with guarding Mann.
"That'll be a critical matchup for our team on Friday," Young said. "I can't think of anybody I've had in my career that I feel better about guarding such a dynamic scorer [than] … Wabissa."
Mann is averaging 23.5 points in the past four games, but his team lost twice to Tennessee and once to Missouri during that span.
"We've got to have more balance," White said. "We've got to score better on in the interior, where we really struggled in three of those four games against teams kind of comparable to this [Tech team], with girth, physicality. They fight you for every inch on the floor."
All-SEC second-team forward Colin Castleton, a Michigan transfer, has blocked 48 shots. The 6-foot-11 junior averages 12.0 points and 5.9 rebounds. But he was held to a total of 10 points in his team's two SEC tournament games.
This will be the first NCAA Tournament action for most of the Hokies, including Delaware graduate transfer Justyn Mutts.
"Although I am just excited to be here, it's not enough just to be here. You come here to win games," Mutts said. "You come here to get a ring.
"In Blacksburg, I was actually looking at the ring I won back in high school. It was just motivating me so much, just looking at it and saying, 'I'll have this forever.’
"Being here is an experience that I'll have forever. And to come out here and really make a statement, put Virginia Tech on the map even more than we already have, … that's something that I'll always cherish."
The Hokies (15-6) have endured two long layoffs because of COVID-19 concerns. They have played just three games since Feb. 6, losing two of them.
After going 16 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies lost 69-53 to Georgia Tech on Feb. 23. Four days later, the Hokies squashed Wake Forest.
Then came another COVID-19 pause. After going 11 straight days without playing a game, Tech lost 81-73 to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament last Thursday.
"It's the contact, it's the physicality that you lose sight of," Young said. "That game experience that when you're off 10 days, two weeks, it does take its toll.
"I do feel a lot better coming into the NCAA Tournament."
Tech will again be without the services of injured reserve Jalen Cone, but Young is not worried about his bench scoring.
"We're going to score enough to win," Young said. "Can we defend Florida? Can we rebound well enough? Can we take care of the basketball? Those are the things that will determine whether we get out of there alive on Friday."
Fewer than 2,500 fans will be permitted to attend Friday's game.
"Regardless of the name or the brand of the tournament, at the end of the day, we're all just playing basketball," Mutts said. "With COVID, you're not really going to have nearly as many fans in there as you would [normally]. The lights are still going to be bright and you've still got to go out there and perform, but regardless of the title or the logo, it's still just basketball."