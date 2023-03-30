DALLAS — The Final Four could mark the end of Elizabeth Kitley's Virginia Tech career.

Rebecca Lobo is hoping that is not the case.

Lobo will be courtside Friday as one of the analysts for ESPN's telecast of the Final Four duel between Virginia Tech and LSU.

Kitley is a senior, but she could return to Tech to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kitley has yet to reveal whether she will return to Tech or turn pro.

"As a fan of women's college basketball, but also somebody who covers the WNBA, I would love to see her one more year at Virginia Tech," Lobo said Thursday while chatting with reporters at the American Airlines Center.

Lobo, a former star center at UConn and in the WNBA, said the 6-foot-6 Kitley could enhance her WNBA potential if she returns to Tech to hone her 3-point shot.

"If she stayed another year and kind of added that consistently to her game, I think it would [help]," Lobo said. "She'll have an amazing career in Europe for a long time. And I'm hopeful that if she found the right team in the W, she could stick. But it's hard for the big post players who aren't excellent at defending on the perimeter.

"If you're a post player with size who shows that you have a consistent shot from range, it certainly helps your prospect of sticking on a roster [in the WNBA]."

If Kitley wants to be eligible for the April 10 draft, she will have only 48 hours after Tech's final game to renounce her final year of eligibility and declare for the draft.

In a mock draft last week, ESPN.com projected Kitley to be taken by Atlanta with the eighth overall pick.

'This year there might be 10 players in this draft that stick," Lobo said. "And that might even be a high number.

"Just because you're a first-round pick, it doesn't mean you're going to make a roster. And I'm not saying she won't make a roster. … She's got a really nice game. [But] I think it would help any post player of her size … to make a team if they had a consistent shot from the outside."

Former North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane was drafted in the second round last year but was cut by Seattle in training camp.

"The kind of posts that succeed in the WNBA is so much about how you can defend multiple positions," Lobo, 49, said. "That's what hurts a lot of post players.

"That piece will be a challenge for … Kitley. But … that's a player that you can use a little bit more situationally, like, 'All right, we're playing Brittney Griner in Phoenix, we need you for this game.’

"So I think she probably has a little bit better of a shot [than Cunane] because of the extra size. But I'm kind of hoping she stays one more year."

Lobo also was the analyst for ESPN's telecasts of Virginia Tech's games in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

"Delightful group of kids that I really enjoyed spending a couple of days with — and coach [Kenny] Brooks as well," Lobo said. "They're really fun to watch play."

Lobo is impressed with Tech point guard Georgia Amoore.

"She's certainly one of the most exciting young players in the game," Lobo said. "As good as Liz Kitley is, I think Georgia Amoore's star is really going to explode this weekend."

Lobo said the team's game with LSU offers a contrast in styles.

"It's kind of the traditional difference between the SEC and the ACC in some ways," Lobo said. "LSU is such a physical, defensive-minded team that's going to be all over the glass. … Virginia Tech is making the extra pass, keeping the floor open. While they play inside out, they certainly rely on 3-point shooting and just kind of a really more fluid game, I would say. LSU is a little bit more physical brand, even though they're a high-scoring team."

Kitley is one of the top centers in the nation, while LSU's Angel Reese is one of the top power forwards in the country.

"It's an interesting contrast in post players," Lobo said. "Liz is a traditional-ish back-to-the-basket post. Even if she's going to face up and shoot, she tends to catch it when her back is to the basket. Angel is a little bit more of that hybrid."

Lobo said rebounding will a huge key for Tech.

"LSU is so good on the offensive glass, but in particular Angel Reese is so, so effective when she can rebound," Lobo said. "She's relentless in her pursuit of it. … Shot goes up, she has a knack for knowing where it's going to come off."

Lobo said taking care of the basketball will also be a key for Tech.

"Anytime you're looking at a team that is a very capable 3-point shooting team [like Tech] and a team that relies more on 2s [like LSU], it's got to be a possession game," she said. "So to me, if [the Hokies] keep the possessions equal, they win."

Lobo will also be one of the analysts for the second game of Friday's doubleheader. Unbeaten and defending champ South Carolina will take on Iowa and its prolific star, Caitlin Clark.

"She's unique in the excitement level with which she plays," Lobo said. "I think we're going to have two great games."