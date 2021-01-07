Evans helps No. 2 Louisville women rally past Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Dana Evans showed why she is an All-American on Thursday night.
The reigning ACC women's basketball player of the year scored her squad's final three baskets and made a late steal to enable second-ranked Louisville to rally past Virginia Tech 71-67 at Cassell Coliseum.
"She's a great player, so that's what great players do. They decide to take over their team," said Tech guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 20 points.
"She made some very timely baskets," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "That's what All-Americans do. That's what the ACC player of the year does. And she proved it tonight that she's the best player in the league. Time and time again, she came up with a big basket."
Sheppard drained a 3-pointer to give Tech a 67-65 lead with 2:26 to go, but the Hokies never scored again.
Tech (6-3, 1-3) turned the ball over twice in the final minute.
"We made some mental errors that you can't do against the No. 2-ranked team in the country," Brooks said.
"It will keep me up tonight because I thought we were right where we wanted to be."
The Hokies were seeking to knock off a team ranked in the top four of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in their history. They instead fell to 0-43 against such teams.
But coming close to upsetting the Cardinals will provide Tech with some encouragement.
"We know that we can play with them, so we can play with anybody in the league," said Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 17 points.
"We know what we're capable of being when we play this way all the time," Sheppard said. "This is the best game by far that we've played all season, and now we're just going to build on this. It's obviously a tough loss, but I think it's very encouraging for us moving forward."
The Cardinals (9-0, 2-0) beat Tech for the eighth straight time.
"Tech played really well," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "I love their team."
But Evans, a senior point guard, scored 22 points for Walz's team.
"She basically just got downhill whenever she wanted to," Kitley said.
The Hokies scored eight straight points to grab a 64-63 lead with 3:07 to go, but Evans made a jumper in the paint to give Louisville a 65-64 lead.
After Sheppard sank the 3-pointer to give Tech a 67-65 lead, Evans made a layup to tie the game at 67 with 1:06 left.
Tech's Azana Baines turned the ball over. Evans then made a floater in the paint to give the Cardinals a 69-67 lead with 23.6 seconds left.
"She made some big-time plays for us," Walz said of Evans. "She's really our … only player that's played in so many of these tough games."
Tech still had a chance to tie the game or grab the lead, but Evans stole the ball from freshman point guard Georgia Amoore in the backcourt with 10 seconds left.
"Evans is an extremely talented player," Brooks said. "I even talked to our point guards about what she likes to do as far as stripping you, and it came to fruition."
Louisville freshman Hailey Van Lith (15 points) made two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to seal the win.
Tech lost its third straight game — its longest skid since losing their first seven games of January in 2019.
The Hokies hurt themselves with nine missed free throws Thursday. They were 17 of 26 from the free-throw line.
"In a game like this, you have to make your free throws," Kitley said.
"When you get to the line, you've got to capitalize," Brooks said. "We just left a lot of points out on the table. … They were momentum-killers."
Down 48-35 with 8:04 left in the third quarter, Tech went on a 16-2 run to grab a 51-50 lead with 2:41 left in that quarter.
"Our hustle and our defense helped," Kitley said of the run. "Also just to stay aggressive and keep attacking them because they were in foul trouble."
All but five of Tech's points in the run came at the free-throw line.
"We were like, 'Drive, drive,'” Brooks said. "We really worked on getting downhill this week. I thought the kids capitalized on it, really put the pressure on the officials to make calls."
Brooks started Baines instead of Cayla King and started Da'Ja Green at point guard instead of Amoore. Brooks said he planned to limit Amoore's minutes Thursday because she was coming off a minor injury, but Amoore wound up playing 32 minutes.