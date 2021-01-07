Evans helps No. 2 Louisville women rally past Virginia Tech

"She made some big-time plays for us," Walz said of Evans. "She's really our … only player that's played in so many of these tough games."

Tech still had a chance to tie the game or grab the lead, but Evans stole the ball from freshman point guard Georgia Amoore in the backcourt with 10 seconds left.

"Evans is an extremely talented player," Brooks said. "I even talked to our point guards about what she likes to do as far as stripping you, and it came to fruition."

Louisville freshman Hailey Van Lith (15 points) made two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to seal the win.

Tech lost its third straight game — its longest skid since losing their first seven games of January in 2019.

The Hokies hurt themselves with nine missed free throws Thursday. They were 17 of 26 from the free-throw line.

"In a game like this, you have to make your free throws," Kitley said.

"When you get to the line, you've got to capitalize," Brooks said. "We just left a lot of points out on the table. … They were momentum-killers."

Down 48-35 with 8:04 left in the third quarter, Tech went on a 16-2 run to grab a 51-50 lead with 2:41 left in that quarter.