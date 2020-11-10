‘Everything is straight now’: Virginia Tech corner Jermaine Waller recounts recent injury battles

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller’s feel-good moment turned into a nightmare.
Waller, who was back in the lineup after missing five of the first six games, was part of Tech’s field goal blocking unit on Saturday when Liberty lined up for a 59-yard field goal attempt with eight seconds remaining.
The Hokies got a great push up front and offensive lineman Silas Dzansi blocked the kick. Waller was in perfect position to scoop the ball up and run it back for what he thought was a game-winning touchdown. He was accompanied by Chamarri Conner all the way down the field.
“I didn't think he was going to be able to get it down there,” Waller said of Liberty kicker Alex Barbir. “I knew we were going to get some push, we were talking about it all week. It was so far, it had to be a line drive. He couldn't put it in the air. I was thinking we were going to block or get a chance to return. Worse case scenario we go to overtime, but once I seen the ball, I was thinking money.”
The two celebrated in the end zone not realizing until they got back to the sideline that coach Justin Fuente had called a timeout right before the ball was snapped.
It robbed Waller of a joyous moment in his return to the lineup after a stressful 15 months battling various injuries. According to Pro Football Focus, Waller played 53 snaps on Saturday. He finished the game with two tackles and was targeted four times.
“I ain't going to go out there if I know I ain't going to help the team in a positive way,” Waller said. “It's better to get things right and come back when the time is right."
The problems for Waller started in fall camp last year when he was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his foot. He managed the injury until late in the year — he missed the season-finale against Virginia and the Belk Bowl — and had surgery after the season. The coronavirus outbreak in March slowed down his rehab.
"I was rehabbing throughout the pandemic,” Waller said. “Stuff was messed up at the beginning because everything was closing and all that. It was kind of rough getting things set up.”
Waller still wasn’t 100% when Tech opened fall camp and didn’t make his season debut until Week 3 against North Carolina. He suffered an arm injury late in the game that put him back on the shelf.
“Sometimes it messes with you mentally,” Waller said. “Being around the guys and talking to the coaches helped keep me up. At times, it does get kind of stressful, but weather the storm."
Virginia Tech freshman cornerback Dorian Strong played well in Waller’s absence, but coach Justin Fuente said the team missed Waller’s veteran presence in the secondary.
"The thing about Jermaine is that he's incredibly sharp, he understands the scheme,” Fuente said. “He's technically very sound. On top of that, he's obviously a talented player. We have sorely missed him and hope that we can keep him going throughout this season. He desperately wants to play and help this football team. We are better with him out there.”
Waller is hopeful that “everything is straight now” and the rash of injuries are in the rear view mirror.
