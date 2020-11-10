‘Everything is straight now’: Virginia Tech corner Jermaine Waller recounts recent injury battles

“I ain't going to go out there if I know I ain't going to help the team in a positive way,” Waller said. “It's better to get things right and come back when the time is right."

The problems for Waller started in fall camp last year when he was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his foot. He managed the injury until late in the year — he missed the season-finale against Virginia and the Belk Bowl — and had surgery after the season. The coronavirus outbreak in March slowed down his rehab.

"I was rehabbing throughout the pandemic,” Waller said. “Stuff was messed up at the beginning because everything was closing and all that. It was kind of rough getting things set up.”

Waller still wasn’t 100% when Tech opened fall camp and didn’t make his season debut until Week 3 against North Carolina. He suffered an arm injury late in the game that put him back on the shelf.

“Sometimes it messes with you mentally,” Waller said. “Being around the guys and talking to the coaches helped keep me up. At times, it does get kind of stressful, but weather the storm."

Virginia Tech freshman cornerback Dorian Strong played well in Waller’s absence, but coach Justin Fuente said the team missed Waller’s veteran presence in the secondary.