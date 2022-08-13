Ex-Hokie Aisha Sheppard 'super, super happy' to be WNBA rookie

LAS VEGAS — Aisha Sheppard is in Sin City these days, not Blacksburg.

Her team plays at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, not at Cassell Coliseum.

The former Virginia Tech guard is now a rookie with the Las Vegas Aces. She has gone from the ACC to the WNBA.

"I basically grew up in Blacksburg [the past five seasons], so being in Las Vegas has been different," Sheppard said after sitting down for an interview Wednesday, which was an off day for the team.

"Being a rookie in general has been really fun. I've learned a lot. Watching the WNBA is completely different than being in it. The level of physicality. The toughness. The speed is just completely different than at the collegiate level.

"I'm grateful to be here."

Sheppard is averaging 7.6 minutes and 1.5 points as a backup on the Aces, who play their home games in Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces (25-10), who are tied for first place with Chicago, can clinch the top seed in the WNBA playoffs by beating Seattle in their regular-season finale Sunday.

"I've learned a lot more about myself in the past few months than ever before — how mentally tough you have to be to get to this point," Sheppard said. "I've given myself a lot of kudos for getting here and sticking it out and understanding that things aren't always going to go my way. But I'm working hard and I'm trying to make sure that I'm doing everything I can to stay here and make my coaches and teammates happy.

"My role has changed a lot. I went from playing 40 minutes a game to sometimes not playing at all. But I understand that my role is still important on the team and I've got to bring energy and do whatever I can to make my teammates better.

"I'm just super resilient. I don't think during my collegiate career I would have ever said that. But now that I've gotten a chance to step back and take a deep breath and see where I am, I would say that I'm super, super resilient.

"I'm just super, super proud of myself. Of course, I'm not content. I want to continue to get better and see where this new career will take me professionally. But I'm just super, super happy and excited."

She did not play in Tuesday's home win over Atlanta, but she was still engaged in the game. She was the first player off the bench to slap hands with her teammates as they headed to the bench for a timeout or a rest. She also made various gestures to celebrate a teammate sinking a 3-pointer or a teammate getting fouled after scoring for an "and-1" opportunity.

Sheppard has played in 23 of the Aces' 35 regular-season games.

"We've got a pretty stacked team," Aces coach Becky Hammon said. "It's hard to get minutes. But I think she just sits over there and takes notes and listens. She's always paying attention. And her time will come. … There's not a lot of rookies that play in this league."

Hammon, in her first year steering the Aces, is a former WNBA star and ex-San Antonio Spurs assistant.

"I've been itching to kind of see what she sees on the floor, but it really is like she has eyes in the back of her head," Sheppard said.

The Aces' starting lineup includes four 2021 Olympic gold medalists — A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young. The bench includes two-time WNBA All-Star Dearica Hambry.

"Everyone's been so open and honest about everything. They answer my questions," Sheppard said. "They've told stories to me and [the other two rookies] about some of their rookie experiences, and we haven't had to deal with anything nearly as bad. The only thing A'ja's done to us is give us those rookie backpacks, and I got a Baby Shark one, and I've just got to wear that."

Sheppard, who grew up in Fairfax County, was taken with the penultimate pick of the second round of the WNBA Draft in April. She was the 23rd overall pick in the three-round, 36-player draft. She became the highest WNBA draft pick in Tech history.

"The first day of training camp, I immediately could see there was a level of play that I just wasn't at," Sheppard, 23, said. "Playing with people like Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, A'ja Wilson, who are gold medalists, you clearly see that you have a lot of work to do."

The Aces have just 12 players on their roster — the league maximum. That is why it can be a challenge to make a WNBA regular-season roster. One of the Aces' first-round picks this year did not make the team. Neither did their other second-round pick.

But Sheppard made the team.

"One of the things that helped Shep make it was her approach, her professionalism, right from the first day of training camp," Hammon said. "It's something that I took note of, the vets took notice of. ... She's just been the ultimate pro.

"Her work ethic and her focus and her attention to detail won over the vets and won over our coaching staff. ... She legit earned her spot with her work."

In May, Sheppard became the first Hokie to play in a WNBA regular-season game in 11 years.

She has scored a total of 35 points and has made a total of nine 3-pointers this season.

"Defensively, I've got to get better," she said. "The speed and the physicality and understanding angles is definitely different here. Just getting faster [will help]. The speed of the game has changed tremendously from college to now. There's some times we're getting up the floor and we're scoring in the first 10 seconds of the shot clock.

"Seeing people who handle the ball like Kelsey, who's very, very fast, and Jackie, who's very, very quick, you just learn that there's things you have to get better at."

Sheppard asked retiring WNBA great Sylvia Fowles of Minnesota for advice during warmups before a preseason game.

"She just told me to just try your best at everything that you do and work hard and stay humble," Sheppard said. "She gave me a big hug."

Another memorable moment came when she was guarding former WNBA All-Star Diamond DeShields of Phoenix.

"It was like, 'Wow, I'm actually in the W!’" she said.

Her fondest memory is from a June loss to visiting Chicago. She made a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter.

"That was just a great moment for me," she said. "Being on that stage is the kind of stuff that I dream about."

Sheppard made an ACC-record 402 3-pointers in her five-year Tech career. She scored a school-record 1,883 career points, helping coach Kenny Brooks' Hokies make the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022.

She made the All-ACC second team as a graduate student last season, when she broke her own single-season school record with 96 3-pointers.

"Coach Brooks definitely helped prepare me for this moment," she said. "I fit right in because of the system that I came from in college. We play fast, we have a presence inside and we shoot a lot of 3s."

She enjoys no longer having to juggle basketball with classes.

"I've never had this much free time in my life," she said.

Sheppard lives in an apartment in suburban Las Vegas — about 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, where the Mandalay Bay is located.

"It's been wonderful to go from a place like Blacksburg ... and then being in a place like Las Vegas. There's so much to do. It's fun," she said. "I've never really gotten to experience anything like this before, so when I do get a chance, I just kind of explore and roam. … Not the Strip. I'll just find local restaurants or the thrift store."

Most of the Aces live in her apartment complex.

"Fully furnished. Pool, hot sauna, steam room. They have a podcast studio. I'm living really, really nice," she said.

Sheppard reportedly has a three-year contract that includes a salary of $63,389 for this year. She also got a $30,000 bonus when the Aces won the Commissioner's Cup, the league's in-season competition, last month.

"I've never really had money like this before," she said. "It's just a blessing to be able to play basketball for fun and get paid for it."

Most WNBA players play overseas during the WNBA offseason. Sheppard will leave in October for a seven-month stint in Spain, where she will play for a team in the Canary Islands.

"I'm super excited about that," she said. "I'm super, super excited for I think they call it the siestas, where they take naps in the middle of the day. That'll be cool."